Indian Railways to Restore 10 Pairs of Special Trains; Increases Frequency of Bandra Terminus, Ahmedabad Superfast Train

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to restore 10 pairs of Special Trains till further advice. The frequency of Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad Superfast Special train has also been increased from Tri-weekly to Daily. The booking of these fully reserved trains can be done at the nominated PRS counters and IRCTC website, said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

The released advised passengers to visit Indian Railways website - www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in - for detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition of these train. “It is worth mentioning that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination,” the release added.

Train No. 09073/09074 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Superfast Special Train (Weekly)

09073 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 14.40 hrs every Friday and reach Gandhidham at 05.40 hrs the next day, from August 20 till further advice.

09074 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Gandhidham at 20.45 hrs every Thursday and reach Bandra Terminus at 11.55 hrs the next day, from August 19.

HALTS: Enroute this train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wankaner, Morbi, Samakhiali and Bhachau stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: The train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating Coaches.

Train No. 09035/09036 Mumbai Central – Porbandar Saurashtra Special Train (Daily)

09035 Mumbai Central – Porbandar Special Train will depart from Mumbai Central at 09.20 hrs daily and reach Porbandar at 05.30 hrs the next day, from August 18

09036 Porbander- Mumbai Central Special will depart from Porbandar at 21.20 hrs daily and reach Mumbai Central at 19.30 hrs the next day, from August 19

HALTS: Enroute this train will halt at Dadar, Borivali, Virar, Saphale, Palghar, Boisar, Dahanu Road, Gholvad, Umbargam Road, Sanjan, Bhilad, Vapi, Udvada, Pardi, Valsad, Bilimora, Amalsad, Navsari, Maroli, Udhna, Surat, Sayan, Kim, Kosamba, Panoli, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Nabipur, Palej, Miyagam Karjan, Itola, Vishvamitri, Vadodara, Vasad, Anand, Kanjari Boriyav, Nadiad, Mahemadavad Kheda Road, Barejadi Nandej, Maninagar, Ahmedabad Jn, Sabarmati Jn, Chandlodiya, Sanand, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Than, Wankaner, Rajkot, Hapa, Jamnagar, Bhanvad and Ranavav stations in both directions.

Train No. 09035 will have an additional halt at Vasai Road station.

COMPOSITION: The train comprises AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating Coaches.

Train No. 09229/09230 Mumbai Central – Hisar Superfast Duronto Special Train (Bi-weekly)

09229 Mumbai Central – Hisar Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 23.00 hrs every Tuesday and Sunday and reach Hisar at 20.35 hrs the next day, from August 17

09230 Hisar - Mumbai Central Special will depart from Hisar at 10.00 hrs every Tuesday and Thursday and reach Mumbai Central at 08.20 hrs on the next day, from August 19

HALTS: Enroute this train will halt at Vadodara, Ratlam, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Loharu and Sadulpur stations in both directions.

COMPOSITION: The train comprises AC First Class, AC-2 Tier and AC-3 Tier Coaches.

Train No. 09519/09520 Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Special Train (Daily)

09519 Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Special will depart from Bhavnagar at 22.10 hrs daily and reach Okha at 12.55 hrs the next day, from August 18

09520 Okha – Bhavnagar Terminus Special will depart from Okha at 15.15 hrs daily and reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 05.30 hrs the next day, from August 19

HALTS: Enroute this train will halt Bhavanagar Para, Sihor Gujarat, Songadh, Dhola Jn, Botad, Ranpur, Limbdi, Wadhwan City, Joravarnagar, Surendranagar Gate , Surendranagar, Than, Daladi, Wankaner, Sindhawadar, Rajkot, Padadhari, Hadmatiya Jn, Jaliya Devani, Jam Wanthali, Aliyawada, Hapa, Jamnagar, Lakhabawal, Pipli, Kanalus, Modpur, Khambhaliya, Bhatel, Bhopalka, Bhatiya, Dwarka, Bhimrana and Mithapur stations in both directions. Train No. 09519 will have additional halt at Bajud, Amarsar & Kanakot stations and Train No. 09520 will have additional halt at Digsar, Muli Road, Ramparda & Vagdiya stations.

COMPOSITION: The train comprises Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating Coaches.

Train No. 09055/09056 Valsad – Jodhpur Special Train

09055 Valsad – Jodhpur Special will be restored from August 17 and it will run on every Tuesday

09056 Jodhpur – Valsad Special will be restored from August 18 and it will run on every Wednesday.

Train No. 09213/09214 Indore – Nagpur Superfast Special Train

09213 Indore – Nagpur Special will be restored from August 22 to run every Sunday

09214 Nagpur – Indore Special will be restored from August 23 to run every Monday.

Train No. 09223/09224 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Superfast Special Train

09223 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Nagpur Special will be restored from August 17 to run every Tuesday

09224 Nagpur – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special will be restored from August 18 and it will run on every Wednesday

Train No. 09333/09334 Indore – Bikaner Mahamana Special Train

09333 Indore – Bikaner Special will be restored from August 21 and it will run on every Saturday

09334 Bikaner – Indore Special will be restored from August 22 and it will run on every Sunday.

Train No. 09323/09324 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Bhopal Special Train

09323 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Bhopal Special will be restored from August 18 and it will run daily

09324 Bhopal – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special will be restored from August 19, and it will also run daily.

Train No. 09339/09340 Dahod – Bhopal Special Train

09339 Dahod – Bhopal Special will be restored from August 19 and it will run daily

09340 Bhopal- Dahod Special will be restored from August 18 and it will run on daily.

INCREASE IN FREQUENCY

09029/09030 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Superfast Special Train

The frequency of Train No. 09029/30 Bandra Terminus – Ahmedabad Special will be increased to run from Tri-Weekly basis to Daily basis from August 16.

