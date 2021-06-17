Indian Railways to Restore Services of 50 Trains Including Shatabdi, Duronto; Check Full List Here

For the convenience of the passengers, Northern Railway has decided to restore Shatabdi Special trains/Express Special Trains and Rail Motor Car. The operations of several trains were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Various states have even announced relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed in April to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
In a statement Northern Railway said that for detail information, passengers can contact helpline number 139 or may visit Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ or NTES App. It has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.
SERVICES OF FOLLOWING TRAINS ARE BEING RESTORED:
- 02011 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21 till further notice
- 02012 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 02017 New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 02018 Dehrudun- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 02013 New Delhi-Amritsar Jn Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from July 1
- 02014 Amritsar Jn- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from July 2
- 02005 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 02006 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 22
- 02046 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Wednesday) from June 21
- 02045 New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Wednesday) from June 21
- 02029 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Thursday) from July 2
- 02030 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Thursday) from July 2
- 02265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto Exp Spl to run on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from July 2
- 02266 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Exp Spl to run on Wednesday, Saturday and Monday from July 3
- 02462 Shri Mata Vaishnao Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti Exp to run daily from July July 1
- 02461 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishnao Devi Katra Sri Shakti Exp to run daily from July 2
- 04527 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04528 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04517 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04518 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04505 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04506 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04051 New Delhi-Daurai Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04052 Daurai-New Delhi Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04640 Firozpur Cantt - Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar Exp Spl to run daily from June 21
- 04639 Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar - Firozpur Cantt Exp Spl to run daily from June 21
- 02441 Bilaspur Jn - New Delhi Express Special to run on Monday and Thursday from June 24
- 02442 New Delhi-Bilaspur Jn Express Special to run on Tuesday and Saturday from June 22
- 04606 Jammu Tawi- Yognagari Rishikesh Express Special to run on Sundays from July 4
- 04605 Yognagari Rishikesh - Jammu Tawi Express Special to run on Mondays from July 5
- 04048 Delhi Jn - Kotdwas Siddhabali Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04047 Kotdwas - Delhi Jn Siddhabali Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04041 Delhi Jn- Dehradun Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04042 Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special to run daily from June 22
- 04515 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04516 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 22
- 04210 Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04209 Prayagraj Sangam - Lucknow Express Special to run daily from June 22
- 04233 Prayagraj Sangam - Mankapur Jn Express Special to run daily from June 21
- 04234 Mankapur Jn - Prayagraj Sangam Express Special to run daily from June 22
- 04231 Prayagraj Sangam - Basti Manwar Sangam Exp Spl to run daily (except Thursday and Sunday) from June 21
- 04232 Basti - Prayagraj Sangam Manwar Sangam Exp Spl to run daily (except Thursday and Sunday) from June 21
- 05053 Chhapra - Lucknow Jn Express Special to run 4 days a week from July 1
- 05054 Lucknow Jn - Chhapra Express Special to run 4 days a week from June 28
- 05083 Chhapra - Farrukhabad Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 29
- 05084 Farrukhabad - Chhapra Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 30
- 05114 Chhapra Kachehari - Gomti Nagar Express Special to run daily from July 1
- 05113 Gomti Nagar - Chhapra Kachehari Express Special to run daily from July 2
- 02595 Gorakhpur - Anand Vihar (T) Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 17
- 02596 Anand Vihar (T) - Gorakhpur Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 18
INCREASE IN FREQUENCY OF FOLLOWING TRAINS FROM BI-WEEKLY TO DAILY:
- 02458 Bikaner Jn - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express Special will now run daily from June 18 to June 30.
- 02457 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bikaner Jn Express Special will now run daily from June 20 to June 30
- 02471 Shri Ganga Nagar - Delhi Jn Express Special will now run daily from June 18 to June 30
- 02472 Delhi Jn - Shri Ganga Nagar Express Special will now run daily from June 19 to June 30
- 04731 Delhi Jn - Bathinda Kisan Express Special will now run daily from June 18 to June 30
- 04732 Bathinda - Delhi Kisan Express Special will now run daily from June 19 to June 30
- 02443 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Jodhpur/Degana Superfast Special will now run daily from June 19
- 02444 Jodhpur/Degana - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special will now run daily from June 20
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here