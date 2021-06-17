Indian Railways to Restore Services of 50 Trains Including Shatabdi, Duronto; Check Full List Here

For the convenience of the passengers, Northern Railway has decided to restore Shatabdi Special trains/Express Special Trains and Rail Motor Car. The operations of several trains were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Various states have even announced relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed in April to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

In a statement Northern Railway said that for detail information, passengers can contact helpline number 139 or may visit Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ or NTES App. It has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

SERVICES OF FOLLOWING TRAINS ARE BEING RESTORED:

02011 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21 till further notice

02012 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02017 New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02018 Dehrudun- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02013 New Delhi-Amritsar Jn Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from July 1

02014 Amritsar Jn- New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from July 2

02005 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 21

02006 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily from June 22

02046 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Wednesday) from June 21

02045 New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Wednesday) from June 21

02029 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Thursday) from July 2

02030 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special to run daily (except Thursday) from July 2

02265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto Exp Spl to run on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from July 2

02266 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Exp Spl to run on Wednesday, Saturday and Monday from July 3

02462 Shri Mata Vaishnao Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti Exp to run daily from July July 1

02461 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishnao Devi Katra Sri Shakti Exp to run daily from July 2

04527 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04528 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21

04517 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04518 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21

04505 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04506 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 21

04051 New Delhi-Daurai Express Special to run daily from June 21

04052 Daurai-New Delhi Express Special to run daily from June 21

04640 Firozpur Cantt - Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar Exp Spl to run daily from June 21

04639 Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar - Firozpur Cantt Exp Spl to run daily from June 21

02441 Bilaspur Jn - New Delhi Express Special to run on Monday and Thursday from June 24

02442 New Delhi-Bilaspur Jn Express Special to run on Tuesday and Saturday from June 22

04606 Jammu Tawi- Yognagari Rishikesh Express Special to run on Sundays from July 4

04605 Yognagari Rishikesh - Jammu Tawi Express Special to run on Mondays from July 5

04048 Delhi Jn - Kotdwas Siddhabali Express Special to run daily from June 21

04047 Kotdwas - Delhi Jn Siddhabali Express Special to run daily from June 21

04041 Delhi Jn- Dehradun Express Special to run daily from June 21

04042 Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special to run daily from June 22

04515 Kalka-Shimla Express Special to run daily from June 21

04516 Shimla-Kalka Express Special to run daily from June 22

04210 Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express Special to run daily from June 21

04209 Prayagraj Sangam - Lucknow Express Special to run daily from June 22

04233 Prayagraj Sangam - Mankapur Jn Express Special to run daily from June 21

04234 Mankapur Jn - Prayagraj Sangam Express Special to run daily from June 22

04231 Prayagraj Sangam - Basti Manwar Sangam Exp Spl to run daily (except Thursday and Sunday) from June 21

04232 Basti - Prayagraj Sangam Manwar Sangam Exp Spl to run daily (except Thursday and Sunday) from June 21

05053 Chhapra - Lucknow Jn Express Special to run 4 days a week from July 1

05054 Lucknow Jn - Chhapra Express Special to run 4 days a week from June 28

05083 Chhapra - Farrukhabad Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 29

05084 Farrukhabad - Chhapra Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 30

05114 Chhapra Kachehari - Gomti Nagar Express Special to run daily from July 1

05113 Gomti Nagar - Chhapra Kachehari Express Special to run daily from July 2

02595 Gorakhpur - Anand Vihar (T) Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 17

02596 Anand Vihar (T) - Gorakhpur Express Special to run 3 days a week from June 18

INCREASE IN FREQUENCY OF FOLLOWING TRAINS FROM BI-WEEKLY TO DAILY:

02458 Bikaner Jn - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express Special will now run daily from June 18 to June 30.

02457 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Bikaner Jn Express Special will now run daily from June 20 to June 30

02471 Shri Ganga Nagar - Delhi Jn Express Special will now run daily from June 18 to June 30

02472 Delhi Jn - Shri Ganga Nagar Express Special will now run daily from June 19 to June 30

04731 Delhi Jn - Bathinda Kisan Express Special will now run daily from June 18 to June 30

04732 Bathinda - Delhi Kisan Express Special will now run daily from June 19 to June 30

02443 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Jodhpur/Degana Superfast Special will now run daily from June 19

02444 Jodhpur/Degana - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special will now run daily from June 20

