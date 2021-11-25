Indian Railways to Restore Trains between Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Chennai; Check Details

Indian Railways’ Central zone has decided to restore the services of trains between Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Chennai from December. According to a release issued by the Central Railway, passengers can visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. for details regarding the halts and composition. “Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.” The release has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

Earlier this month, railways had said that all normal passenger service trains will resume with strict Covid protocol in place. Reservation will be available only for passengers with a confirmed or a waiting ticket.

“The Ministry of Railways has decided that all the regular Time Tabled Trains which are presently operating as MSPC & HSP train services, included in the working Time Table, 2021, shall be operated with regular numbers and with fare and categorisation as applicable,” the notification read.

It added that second class of such trains “shall continue to run as reserved except any relaxation permitted in special case.”

Read: Over 1700 Trains to be Back on Track as Railways Looks to Resume Normalcy in Post-Covid Era

FULL LIST OF TRAINS RESTORED BY CENTRAL RAILWAY

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS – PUNE INTERCITY DAILY SERVICES

12127 Intercity Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 06.40 hrs daily from December 1 and arrive Pune at 09.57 hrs same day.

12128 Intercity Express will leave Pune at 17.55 hrs daily from December 1 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 21.05 hrs same day.

HALTS: Dadar, Thane, Lonavala and Shivaji Nagar (for 12127 only)

COMPOSITION: Two AC Chair Car and 12 Second class seating

Restoration of trains between Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Chennai. pic.twitter.com/ErIu4QqHb3— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 25, 2021

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS - CHENNAI EGMORE SUPERFAST TRI-WEEKLY SERVICES

22157 Superfast will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 22.55 hrs from December 1 and arrive Chennai Egmore at 22.15 hrs next day.

22158 Superfast will leave Chennai Egmore every Thursday, Saturday and Monday at 06.20 hrs from December 4 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 05.50 hrs next day.

HALTS: Dadar, Kalyan, Khadki, Pune, Daund, Jeur, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Akkalkot Road, Dudhani, Gangapur Road, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Nalwar, Yadgir, Saidapur, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Kosgi, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Renigunta, Arakkonam (only for 22157) and Perambur (only for 22157).

COMPOSITION: o­ne AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class and 4 Second class seating

RESERVATION: Bookings for fully reserved train No. 12127/12128 and 22157 on normal fare will open on November 25 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.