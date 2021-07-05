Indian Railways to Resume 3 Pairs of Trains between Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka; Check Details

South Western Railway has decided to extend the trip of 3 pairs of trains in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The operations of several trains were halted due to coronavirus pandemic. Various states have even announced relaxation in the COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed in April to curb the spread of the deadly virus. A release by the Indian Railways urged passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

Here’s the list of trains that will resume operations:

CHENNAI CENTRAL - MYSURU EXPRESS SPECIAL

06081 Chennai Central - Mysuru Express Special will run from July 5 till further notice

06082 Mysuru - Chennai Central Express Special will run from July 5

KOCHUVELI - BANASWADI EXPRESS SPECIAL

06319 Kochuveli - Banaswadi Express Special will run from July 8

06320 Banaswadi - Kochuveli Express Special will run from July 9

ERNAKULAM JN - BANASWADI EXPRESS SPECIAL

06129 Ernakulam Jn - Banaswadi Express Special will run from July 5

06130 Banaswadi - Ernakulam Jn Express Special will run from July 6.

