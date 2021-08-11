Indian Railways to Resume 3 Pairs of Trains, Extends Trips of 2; Full List Here

South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the extension in services of Agartala-Bengaluru Cantonment Weekly Summer Superfast Special Express train with existing stoppages and timings till 22 February 2022. It has also announced cancellation of trains due to Line Block for railway related works at Hejjala Yard down line. Similarly, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced increase in trips of Secunderabad, Agartala weekly special. NFR also announced resumption in services of three Intercity special trains on daily basis after August 15. Check the complete list below.

JOURNEY OF FOLLOWING TRAINS TO RESUME

Katihar-Siliguri Junction-Katihar daily Intercity special will resume from August 16

05719 Katihar-Siliguri Junction Intercity Special will leave from Katihar at 06:00 hrs and reach Siliguri Junction at 10:55 hrs.

05720 Siliguri Junction-Katihar Intercity Special will leave from Siliguri Junction at 14:15 hrs and reach Katihar at 19:15 hrs.

Siliguri Junction-Alipurduar Junction-Siliguri Junction daily Intercity special will resume from August 16

05767 Siliguri Junction-Alipurduar Junction Intercity special will leave Siliguri Junction at 16:45 hrs and reach Alipurduar Junction at 23:20 hrs

05768 Alipurduar Junction-Siliguri Junction Intercity special will leave Alipurduar Junction at 05:45 hrs and reach Siliguri Junction at 10:30 hrs.

Alipurduar Junction-Lumding Junction-Alipurduar Junction daily Intercity special will resume from August 17

05769 Alipurduar Junction-Lumding Junction Intercity special will leave from Alipurduar Junction at 03:45 hrs and reach Lumding Junction at 13:40 hrs

05770 Lumding Junction-Alipurduar Junction Intercity Special will leave from Lumding Junction at 15:05 hrs and reach Alipurduar Junction at 00:50 hrs next day.

SERVICES OF FOLLOWING TRAINS EXTENDED

Agartala – Bengaluru Cantonment Weekly Superfast Special Express

The services of Train No. 02984 Agartala – Bengaluru Cantonment Weekly Superfast Special Express which departs from Agartala on Tuesday will be further extended from 31 August, 2021 to 22 February, 2022.

The services of Train No. 02983 Bengaluru Cantonment - Agartala Weekly Superfast Special Express which departs from Bengaluru Cantonment on Friday will be further extended from 3 September, 2021 to 25 February 2022. Both special trains will have fully reserved service and the fare will be 1.3 times.

Secunderabad-Agartala weekly special

07030 Secunderabad-Agartala weekly special will run on August 23, August 30 and September 6, 2021, leaving from Secunderabad on Monday.

07029 Agartala-Secunderabad weekly special will run on August 13, August 20, August 27, September 3 and September 10, leaving from Agartala on Friday.

LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

The following trains as detailed below are cancelled due to Line Block for railway related works at Hejjala Yard down line:

06560 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru commencing journey from Mysuru on August 10

06569 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on August 11.

