Indian Railways to Resume 7 Pairs of Trains, Extends Trips of 4; Full List Here

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Central Railway have decided to restore the services of special trains and extend the run of few special trains. In a statement Central Railway said that booking for reservation in most of these trains will start from June 28 at all computerised reservation centres and on Indian Railways website www.irctc.co.in.

“For detailed timings at the halts of the above special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App,” it said. The release also said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train. CR has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

RESTORATION OF SERVICES OF SPECIAL TRAINS TILL FURTHER ADVICE

01251 Pune -Kazipet special will run every Friday from July 9

01252 Kazipet -Pune special will run every Sunday from July 11

02119 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Karmali Tejas special will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from July 10

02120 Karmali- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Tejas special will run every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from July 9

02153 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Habibganj special will run every Thursday from July 1

02154 Habibganj -Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special will run every Friday from July 2

01311 Solapur- Hassan special will run daily from July 1

01312 Hassan - Solapur special will run daily from July 2

01141 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Adilabad special will run daily from July 1

01142 Adilabad- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special to run daily from July 2

02170 Nagpur- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special will run daily from July 1

02169 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Nagpur special will run daily from July 2

01223 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Ernakulam Duranto special to run on Tuesday and Saturday from July 10

01224 Ernakulam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duranto special to run on Wednesday and Sunday from July 11

EXTENSION OF RUN OF FESTIVAL SPECIAL TRAINS

03260 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Patna Jn. special trips have been extended from July 6 to August 31. It will run on every Tuesday and Friday

03259 Patna Jn.- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special (Sun & Wed) trips extended from July 4 to August 29

02546 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Raxaul special (Sat) trips extended from July 3 to August 28

02545 Raxaul- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special (Thu) trips extended from July 1 to August 26

05548 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Raxaul special (Wed) trips extended from July 7 to September 1

05547 Raxaul – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special (Mon) trips extended from July 5 to August 30

05268 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Raxaul special (Mon) trips extended from July 5 to August 30

05267 Raxaul – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special (Sat) trips extended from July 3 to August 28

