Indian Railways to Resume Bandra, Bikaner Special, Extend Services of 5 Pairs of Trains; Check Full List

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, the Western Railway has restored the trips of Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special Train and also extended the trips of 5 pairs of festival special trains. These fully reserved trains will run on special fare.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said that for detail information, passengers may visit Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ or NTES App.

“Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.” It has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

THESE TRAINS TO RESUME SOON:

02474/02473 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner (Weekly) Special train on Special Fare:

02474 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special Train will now run from June 22 to June 29

02473 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus Special Train will now run from June 21 to June 28

EXTENSION OF TRAINS:

06337/06338 Okha – Ernakulam Jn (Bi-weekly) Festival Special train on special fare:

06337 Okha – Ernakulam Jn Special train will run from July 5 to November 8 on every Monday and Saturday

06338 Ernakulam Jn – Okha Special will run from July 2 to November 5 on every Friday and Wednesday

02645/02646 Indore - Kochuveli (Weekly) Festival Special train on special fare:

02645 Indore - Kochuveli Special will run from July 5 to November 8 on every Monday

02646 Kochuveli - Indore Special will run from July 3 November 6 on every Saturday

06734/06733 Okha – Rameswaram (Weekly) Festival Special train on special fare:

06734 Okha – Rameswaram Special will run from July 6 to November 9 on every Tuesday

06733 Rameswaram - Okha Special will from July 2 to November 5 on every Friday

06054/06053 Bikaner – Madurai Jn (Weekly) Festival Special train on special fare (via Ujjain):

06054 Bikaner – Madurai Jn Special will now also run on Sunday from July 4 to November 7

06053 Madurai Jn - Bikaner Special will now run on Thursday from July 1 to November4

06068/06067 Jodhpur – Chennai Egmore (Weekly) Festival Special train on special fare (via Surat):

06068 Jodhpur – Chennai Egmore Special will now also run on Monday from July 5 to November 8

06067 Chennai Egmore - Jodhpur Special now will run on Saturday from July 3 to November 6

The booking of train no. 06337, 02645 and 06734 will open on June 18 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website.

