Indian Railways to Resume Double Decker Trains Between Coimbatore and Bengaluru

Indian Railways’ Southern zone is all set to reintroduce the UDAY (Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri) Express between Coimbatore and Bengaluru by the end of the month. The UDAY Express is equipped with a host of new features such as an infotainment system, Wi-Fi, a GPS-based passenger information system, an exclusive dining area for passengers, and food vending machines. In a statement, the Southern Railways revealed that the Railway Board will reintroduce UDAY Express Trains with effect from March 31.

The UDAY Express will have 7 air-conditioned double-decker coaches, 2-second class chair cars, 1-second class cum luggage/brake and 1 luggage brake and generator car.

Check detailed information here: https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/view_detail.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4,268&dcd=11596&did=164568184558945BAED0A62FEC51796CCE0310BBF9140

Train No. 22666 Coimbatore Jn – KSR Bengaluru Uday Express will leave Coimbatore Jn at 05.45 hrs, from March 31, 2022 and reach KSR Bengaluru at 12.40 hrs the same day.

On the return direction, train No. 22665 KSR Bengaluru - Coimbatore Jn Uday Express) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 14.15 hrs from March 31, 2022 and it will reach Coimbatore Jn at 21.00 hrs the same day. The train will not be running on Wednesdays.

Advertisement

Notably, Train No. 22665 KSR Bengaluru - Coimbatore Jn Uday Express (Except on Wednesdays) will have an additional stoppage at Coimbatore North. Advanced reservations for the Uday Express Trains have been opened from February 24.

Double Decker Express Trains of Indian Railways are among the premium quality trains in India. Currently, there are 10 Double Decker Express Trains in India:

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Madgaon AC Double Decker Express Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Double Decker Express Chennai - Bangalore Double Decker Express Lucknow Junction - Anand Vihar Terminal Double Decker Express Jaipur - Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Double Decker Express Visakhapatnam - Tirupati Double Decker Express Bhopal - Indore AC Double Decker Intercity Express Guntur - Kacheguda AC Double Decker Express Mumbai - Surat Flying Ranee Double Decker Express Kacheguda - Tirupati Double Decker Express

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.