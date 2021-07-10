Indian Railways to Resume Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from August 7; Check Routes, Other Details

Good news for those planning to travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, aimed at business travellers, will resume its service from August 7, 2021. According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the state-of-the-art train will run 4 days a week on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The services of Tejas Express were suspended amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“It is informed that services of train no. 82901182902, ADI-MMCT-ADI Ahmedabad Mumbai Tejas Express will be restored from August 07 ,2021. The train will run 04 days in the week viz, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” the IRCTC, an undertaking of Indian Railways, said in a regulatory filing.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Ahmedabad on January 17, 2020. The train covers major commercial halts like Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Nadiad, Vapi and Borivli in Mumbai. At the time of the launch it was only the second Tejas Express after the one between Lucknow and Delhi.

The ticket booking for the train was done only through online mode on IRCTC website. This means, no Tejas Express tickets was available at railway reservation counters. A passenger can also book the tickets through IRCTC’s online travel portal partners like Paytm, Ixigo, PhonePe, Make My Trip, Google, Ibibo, Railyatri and others.

There is no concession ticket in the train, unlike the other trains from Indian Railways. However, children below 5 years of age are exempted from fare. The capacity of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express is 736 passengers, with two executive class chair cars of 56 seats each and eight chair cars of 78 seats each.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here