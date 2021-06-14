Indian Railways to Resume Operations of Several Long-distance Trains

As India is witnessing a decline in the COVID-19 graph the Indian Railways has announced to resume services of several special trains starting June 14 onwards. The operations of several trains were halted due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Various states have even announced relaxation in the covid-19 restrictions that were imposed in April to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Eastern Railway, had confirmed the same on their official Twitter handle. The booking of all these trains can be made via PRS counters and the IRCTC app.

Here’s the list of trains that will resume operations from this week:

Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Special (02019)

Ranchi-Howrah Shatabdi Special (02020)

Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special (02343)

New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah special (02344)

Kolkata-Balurghat Special (03161)

Balurghat – Kolkata Special (03162)

Kolkata-Haldibari Special (02261)

Haldibari – Kolkata Special (02262)

Howrah-Katihar Special (03033)

Katihar-Howrah Special (03034)

Southern Railway has also announced to resume the operations of several long-distance trains which were cancelled due to poor occupancy.

Mangalore Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Mangalore Central Daily (02620/02619 )

The arrivals and departure time of train has also been revised.

Train No. 02620 Mangalore Central – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train will depart from Mangalore Central at 12.40 hrs with effect from June 15 to June 30 and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 06.35 hrs, the next day.

In return, Train No. 02619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Mangalore Central Daily Special Fare Special Festival Train’s departure time from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus is 15.20 hrs wand arrival time at Mangalore Central is 10.10 hrs, the next day.

The North Central Railway zone will also resume the services of the following long-distance trains with effect from June 15:

Patna - Banaswadi (03253)

Banswadi- Patna (03254)

Muzaffarpur - Ahmedabad (05269)

Ahmedabad - Muzaffarpur (05270)

Patna – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T.) (03259)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T.) - Patna (03260)

The Western Railway resume the operation of a Superfast Special train between Madgaon (Goa) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) via Vasai Road-Surat-Vadodara from June 18 onwards.

