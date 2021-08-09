Indian Railways To Resume Special Train Between Jaipur And Udaipur

With Covid-19 cases on the decline, the Indian Railways has decided to restart a few special trains running between important cities. The Indian Railways has decided to restart the Jaipur to Udaipur superfast special train. Deputy General Manager (General) and Chief Public Relations officer of North Western Railway Lt. Shashi Kiran said, “The Indian Railways administration seeing decrease in coronavirus cases in the region has taken the decision to restart Jaipur to Udaipur superfast special train.”

The train will carry passengers from August 16. The train 09721 is scheduled to start from Jaipur at 6:15 am and reach Udaipur at 1:30 pm. While the 09722 train is scheduled to start its journey from Udaipur city at 3:05 pm and reach Jaipur by 10:15 pm. “Both the trains will operate everyday,” added Pal.

The special train has its stoppages at Phulera, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Vijaynagar, Bhilwara, Chanderiya, Kapasan, Mavli junction and Rana Pratap Nagar stations.

The North Western Railways recently restarted selling its monthly and quarterly season tickets for its daily passengers in Kota Railway Division. However, daily commuters can use these MST and QST passes for travelling in only five assigned pairs of trains.

In March last year, the Indian Railways had stopped its passenger services across the country in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. The Railways did start special trains for passengers between important cities after the lockdown was lifted. Though the Indian Railways is running several pair of special trains but is yet to start its regular time-tables trains across the country.

