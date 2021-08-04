Indian Railways To Resume Special Train Between MP and Rajasthan From Aug 9

As the COVID-19 cases are declining across the country and several states have started relaxing the restrictions, the Indian Railways is resuming train services in a phased manner. The North Western Railway (NWR) has decided to resume a special train between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The special train will run daily between both the states between Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam and Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.

Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway said, “After the relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions the train services are being resumed and no change has been made in the timings and stoppages of these trains. These trains will operate according to the already scheduled time table and stoppages will remain the same till further notice.”

Train number 09345, Ratlam-Bhilwara special, will operate from August 9 and train number 09346, Bhilwara-Ratlam special, will run every day from August 10.

The Indian Railways is planning to introduce more special train services for passengers commuting daily from one state to another. The step has been taken in view of the convenience of railway passengers as well as to meet the travel demand. The Western Railway (WR) has also recently decided to run seven special trains to various destinations across the country.

The Ministry of Railways has announced that trains commuting from short distance to long distance will be operated according to the convenience of the passengers.

