Indian Railways To Resume Special Train Between Rajasthan-Maharashtra

The Indian Railways has resumed train services in a phased manner as the coronavirus cases are gradually declining and several states have eased restrictions. The North Western Railway will now resume the service of a special train connecting Rajasthan-Maharashtra. The frequency of four other trains will also be increased.

In a recent statement, the North Western Railway (NWR) said it will resume the operation of Sri Ganganagar-Nanded special train. The frequency of Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk and Bikaner-Haridwar special trains will also be increased.

“After the relaxation, the special train services are being resumed between Rajasthan and Maharashtra and the frequency of Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur and Bikaner-Haridwar-Bikaner special trains is also being increased with slight change in timings at some stations. These trains will operate according to the new time table, stoppages till further notice,” said Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relation Officer, North Western Railway.

Train number 02486, Sri Ganganagar-Nanded special train will operate from August 10 and train number 02485, Nanded-Sri Ganganagar special train will run from August 12.

Frequency of four trains to be increased

Train number 04717, Bikaner-Haridwar special will operate from August 11 on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Train number 04718, Haridwar-Bikaner special will operate from August 12 on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It was running only on Tuesday.

Train number 09717, Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk special train will operate daily from August 9 and train number 09718, Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Special will run daily from August 10. Both the trains used to run thrice a week.

Recently, for the convenience of railway passengers as well as to meet the travel demand, Indian Railways resumed a special train between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and the train will operate daily between both the states from Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam and Rajasthan’s Bhilwara. In addition, the Western Railway Zone (WRZ) has also recently announced plans to run seven special trains across the nation.

