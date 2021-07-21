Indian Railways to Resume Special Train Between Sainagar Shirdi and Mysuru; Check Timings, Halt Stations

Indian Railways have decided to restore the services of special train between Sainagar Shirdi and Mysuru Jn to clear the extra rush of passengers. Several trains were cancelled since last year due to Covid-19 lockdown. Maharashtra on Wednesday added 3,509 Covid-19 deaths after revising its data, leading to a spike in total fatalities in the country as the daily death toll rose to 3,998. The total deaths have crossed 4.18 lakh since the beginning of the pandemic.

India on Wednesday recorded 42,015 fresh cases of coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative tally past 31,216,337 data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed.

In a press release the Central railway said that the train will halts at Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Badami, Gadag, Koppal, Hosapete, Rayadurg, Chitradurg, Chikjajur, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Yesvantpur, KSR Bengaluru, Kengeri and Mandya. “The train will have one First AC cum AC-2 Tier, Two AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper class and 2 Second class seating.”

Bookings for fully reserved special train No. 06238 on normal fare will open today on July 21 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in, it added.

CR have asked passengers to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App for detailed timings at halts of this special train. It also said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board the train adhering all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

HERE’S THE DETAILS:

06238 Weekly special will leave Sainagar Shirdi at 23.55 hrs every Tuesday from July 27 till further notice and arrive Mysuru Jn at 04.40 hrs on the third day.

06237 Weekly special will leave Mysuru Jn at 05.30 hrs every Monday from July 26 and arrive Sainagar Shirdi at 11.25 hrs next day.

