Indian Railways to Run 12 AC Local Trains on Harbour Line in Mumbai from December 1; Check Central Railway New Timetable

After introducing eight more air-conditioned trains on Western line of the Mumbai suburban network, Indian Railways is all set to launch 12 AC local train services on the Harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel railway station from Wednesday, December 1. To be operated by Central Railway (CR), the existing 12 services will be replaced by AC services.

Of these, three trains will run during morning and evening peak hours. Each train is expected to cover 12 rounds in a day. According to a press release by the Central Railway, no AC train services will be available on Sundays and nominated holidays on the Harbour line.

At present, CR operates 26 air-conditioned local trains. Of these, 10 services operated on the main line, while remaining 16 services on the Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Vashi-Panvel. CR’s first AC local train was introduced on the trans-harbour railway line in January 2020. But the services were later suspended due to surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.

The Central Railway has also decided to implement revised suburban timetable for Harbour Line, Transharbour line and 4th corridor i.e. Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line from December 1. However, there will be no change in Main line time table.

For the convenience of the passengers, CR has also decided to extend all CSMT-Andheri services and Panvel-Andheri services to and from Goregaon station.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

44 services at present running between CSMT and Andheri will be extended to and from Goregaon (at present 42 services are running between CSMT and Goregaon).

18 services at present running between Panvel and Andheri will be extended to and from Goregaon.

2 services at present running between CSMT and Bandra will be extended to and from Goregaon.

Total number of services from/to Goregaon will increase from 42 to 106.

Total number of services from/to Bandra will be 86.

Total number of services on harbour line will remain 614 and transharbour line will remain 262 as at present and total number of suburban services on Mumbai Division will remain 1774 as at present.

Morning peak hour services on the 4th corridor will increase, however total number of services will remain the same which is 40.

Mankhurd originating services will now run from platform no. 2 instead of platform no. 3.

TBR-1 Belapur local leaving Thane at 10.40 hrs and TBR-3 Belapur local leaving Thane at 23.14 hrs will now run up to Panvel.

FOLLOWING SERVICES ON HARBOUR LINE WILL RUN WITH AC RAKE FROM MONDAY TO SATURDAY:

V-4 local leaving Vashi at 04.25 hrs.

PL-13 local leaving CSMT at 05.18 hrs.

PL-24 local leaving Panvel at 06.45 hrs.

PL-49 local leaving CSMT at 08.08 hrs.

PL-52 local leaving Panvel at 09.40 hrs.

PL-79 local leaving CSMT at 11.04 hrs.

PL-78 local leaving Panvel at 12.41 hrs.

PL-111 local leaving CSMT at 14.12 hrs.

PL-116 local leaving Panvel at 15.45 hrs.

PL-145 local leaving CSMT at 17.08 hrs.

PL-144 local leaving Panvel at 18.37 hrs.

PL-175 local leaving CSMT at 20.00 hrs.

Click here to check revised timetable from November 30: https://www.cr.indianrailways.gov.in

