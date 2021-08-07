Indian Railways To Run 8 Special Trains For Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

Indian Railways has announced to run Ganesh Chaturthi special trains from September 3 to various destinations ahead of the 11-day festival in Maharashtra and other states. Western Railway announced in a tweet to run 8 special trains to various destinations for the convenience of the travellers during Ganapati Utsav for which booking of tickets will begin from August 11.

In a tweet, Western Railway announced, “For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush Ganapati Utsav, Western Railway has decided to operate 38 trips of 8 special trains at a special fare.”

The passengers can book the tickets for these special trains at reservation counters and on the official website of IRCTC (www.irctc.co.in).

According to the Western Railway, only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains and it is also advised to adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines during the travel.

Train Route Details

Mumbai Central – Surathkal – Mumbai Central (4 trips)

Mumbai Central – Margao – Mumbai Central (6 trips)

Bandra Terminus – Margao – Bandra Terminus (6 trips)

Bandra Terminus – Spade – Bandra Terminus (4 Trips)

Bandra Terminus – Margao – Bandra Terminus (4 Trips)

These trains have one AC-2 tier cum AC-3 tier, four AC-3 tier, 11 sleeper class, and six second class seating coaches.

These trains will not have free wi-fi service. The government informed the Parliament on Thursday that the Indian Railways will not provide free wi-fi facility in running trains due to technical reasons and high cost of the project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here