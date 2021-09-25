Indian Railways to Run 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Special Train in Tamil Nadu on Gandhi Jayanti; Check Photos, Timings, Other Details

Indian Railways has decided to run a fully reserved ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special Train from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam (one way), the UNESCO heritage site of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) section, on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. Udhagamandalam, popularly called Ooty by tourists, is the Queen of Hill Stations in Tamil Nadu.

According to a press release issued by the Southern Railway zone, this will be part of an activity to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence being coordinated by the Ministry of Culture. The train no. 06147, will have 4 coaches, offering 72 first class seats and 100 second class seats. Advance Reservations for travel by special train have already started, the release said.

CHECK THE TIMINGS, SEATING CAPACITY AND FARES OF THE SPECIAL TRAIN BELOW:

DATE: ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special Train from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam (Ooty) on October 2

TIMINGS, ROUTE AND STOPPAGE:

Train No.06147 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special Train will leave Mettupalayam at 09.10 hrs. on October 2

Enroute to Udagamandalam, the train will have only one stoppage – at Coonoor.

The Special Train will reach Coonoor at 12.30 hrs.

Leaving Coonoor at 12.55 hrs, the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special Train will reach Udagamandalam at 14.25 hrs same day.

SEATING CAPACITY

The train no. 06147, will have 4 coaches, offering 72 first class seats and 100 second class seats.

FARES

The fares for travel by the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Special Train are the same as that of the NMR weekly Special Train.

From Mettupalayam to Coonoor: Rs. 1,100 for First Class; Rs. 800 for Second Class.

From Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam: Rs.1,450 for First Class; Rs. 1,050 for Second Class.

From Coonoor to Udagamandalam: Rs.550 for First Class; Rs.450 for Second Class.

The fares are excluding GST and Reservation Charges.

ABOUT AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey, but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

