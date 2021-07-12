Indian Railways to run Bharat Darshan Train from Rajgir to South India via Varanasi; Check Dates, Route

The Indian Railways will be starting a special train from Rajgir that will cover top tourist destinations, including Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum/Kochuveli and Varanasi. Rajgir in Bihar is an important pilgrimage site for Buddhism followers. This Bharat Darshan special train, also known as the Aastha Circuit, will be operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for 13 nights and 14 days from October 20 till November 2.

The price has been fixed at Rs 13,230. This price includes accommodation, meals and insurance cover. The ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra with Varanasi’ train can be boarded/deboarded from Rajgir, Nalanda, Biharsharif, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Ara, Buxar and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh. Those interested in going for this trip can book their tickets through the official IRCTC website https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=EZBD58.

Earlier IRCTC had announced the start of a special train from August that will cover top tourist destinations, including the seven Jyotirlingas. This Bharat-Darshan special train will be run between August 24 and September 5. The price of this 13 day and 12 night journey has been fixed at ₹ 12,285. This price includes accommodation and meals. It must also be mentioned that all passengers on this train will be insured.

The special train will cover the seven Jyotirlingas including Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar, Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Bhimashankar, Somnath, and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga. Further, the passengers will also have the opportunity to visit the Parli Vaijnath, Dwarkadhish Temple, Statue of Unity and Sabarmati Ashram.

In September, IRCTC plans to run Char Dham Special Train. The special train will start in September and cover several top tourist destinations, including Char Dham–Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish.

The train will start from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18 and will cover Badrinath including Mana Village (near China border), Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri including Golden beach of Puri, Chandrabhaga beach, Konark Sun Temple, Rameshwaram including Dhanushkodi, Narsingha Temple (Joshimath), Dwarkadhish including Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach, and Bet Dwarka during its 16 days tour. It will travel around 8500 kilometres.

