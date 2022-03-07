Indian Railways to Run Holi Special Train Between Sriganganagar and Varanasi

The Indian Railways has announced a Holi special train between Varanasi and Shri Ganganagar. The train will be fully reserved and passengers will have to book the tickets before the departure of the train.

According to the railway management, train number 04530 will depart from Sriganganagar on Sunday and Wednesday at 6:10 PM between March 13 to 20. This will ensure a convenient journey for passengers who want to travel ahead of the festival.

The festival of Holi witnesses a significant rush at railway stations as thousands of passengers visit their homes or relatives to celebrate the occasion.

The Holi special train will reach Varanasi at 5 PM the following day and will cover the regions of Abohar, Malout, Gidderbaha, Bathinda, Rampuraphul, Barnala, Dhuri, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Alamnagar, Bareilly, Sultanpur, and Lucknow.

During its return journey, the train will leave Varanasi at 9 PM on Monday and Thursday and will arrive at Sri Ganganagar at 9:15 PM the following day.

Previously, the railway management decided to operate this Holi special train between Varanasi and Bathinda. However, after the request of the Sriganganagar MP Nihalchand, the railway officials decided to extend the route of the train from Bathinda to Sri Ganganagar.

The train will benefit thousands of men and women from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh residing in Sriganganagar. The Indian Railways will offer one AC, three combined coaches, and 12 sleeper coaches in the train.

The railways also recently announced a host of other special trains between the major cities of the country ahead of Holi.

