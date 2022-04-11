Indian Railways To Run Mailani-Bichhiya Passenger Train in UP Biweekly

The Indian Railways has made changes in the operating day of a special passenger train running between the Mailani-Bichhiya of the Lucknow division. The train operated by the North Eastern Railway will now run two days a week. Earlier, it used to make its journey to the destination three days a week.

The train will also include a special tourist coach.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, the spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, from April 11 onwards, the train will be running on Saturdays and Sundays and is scheduled to stop at all stations on its journey route.

The passenger train covers Mailani ,Bhira, Palia Kalan, Dudhwa, Belrayan, Tikunian, Khairtia Dam Road, Manjhra East and Bichiya.

On its return journey the train Bichiya and runs up to Manjhra East, Khairtia Dam Road, Tikunia, Belrayan, Dudhwa, Palia Kalan, Bhira Kheri, Mailani.

The passengers are advised to get all the information related to the new timetable from the Railway inquiry numbers.

The spokesperson also informed about the changes in the rake structure of the train. According to the revised rake structure, nine coaches will be deployed. The coaches will include two SLRD or unreserved coaches for the physically handicapped, five general second class, one air-conditioned tourist car, and one coach power car.

The total distance between Mailani and Bichia is 107 kilometres. There is only one direct train on this route and it completes the journey in 3 hours and 24 minutes.

