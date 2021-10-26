Indian Railways to Run MEMU Trains to Bengaluru Airport, Tumakuru

People in Bengaluru will soon see more MEMU trains connecting important routes such as Yelahanka to Bengaluru airport in Devanahalli. MEMU trains or mainline electric multiple unit trains are designed for covering short distances and have higher average speed. Another route for the upcoming MEMU trains in Bengaluru is Tumakuru-Yeshwantpur railway line where the South Western Railway (SWR) has even completed electrification. The electrification work between Yelahanka and Devanahalli line is almost complete, and the trains will ply once the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) conducts the inspection.

“Between Yelahanka and Devanahalli, a 220kV power line that is crossing the track has to be shifted by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL). After shifting the 220kV power line, the electrification can be completed. Once this is done, SWR will initiate the process for a CRS inspection for safety clearance,” SWR Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde told The Indian Express.

Even as the SWR is promising to soon electrify the Yelahanka-Devanahalli line, the railway administration is already behind the original deadline of August 2021. The Yelahanka-Devanahalli line will serve the popular destination of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. Once MEMU trains are operational, the traffic load on other modes of transport is expected to ease.

The Tumakuru-Yeshwantpur railway line serves around 10,000-15,000 people daily, and the arrival of MEMU trains will help in decongestion.

Hegde said the MEMU trains are convenient for suburban areas and generally cover shorter distances of 100-150 km. He added that their higher average speed and lower maintenance cost give them an edge over conventional locomotive trains. Moreover, MEMU trains run on electrified tracks, thus making them environment friendly.

The South Western Railway is expected to complete the electrification of eight lines spanning 318 km by 2022. The SWR is also planning to include the Chikkabanavara (in Bengaluru outskirts) to Hassan route in the electrification map by March 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.