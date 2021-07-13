Indian Railways to Run Onam Special Bharat Darshan Train from August 15; Check Full Itinerary

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be running Onam Special Bharat Darshan train from Madurai on August 15. This Indian Railways special train will run from August 15 to August 26. The cost of the 12-day journey has been fixed at Rs. 12,000.

The train will start from Madurai and cover Goa, Statue of Unity, Jaipur, Delhi, Agra and Hyderabad. Passengers will get to visit popular beaches of Goa, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, Statue of Unity at Kevadia, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Raj Ghat, Indira Gandhi Memorial Teen Murti Bhavan and India Gate in Delhi and Taj Mahal, Agra Fort in Agra. In Hyderabad, passengers can visit Charminar, Golconda Fort, NTR Garden and Lumbini Park or Ramoji Film City.

However, IRCTC has said that visit to all sightseeing places are subject to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines issued by respective state government. Passengers can board train from Madurai, Trivandrum Central, Kollam, Kottayam , Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shornur Jn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Renigunta Jn., Katpadi Jn, Jolarpettai, Salem Jn, Erode Jn, Podanur Jn, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam Jn, Trivandrum Central, Tirunelveli and Madurai are the de-boarding points.

Indian Railways have also urged passengers to strictly follow all the COVID-19 norms while travelling.

You can click here for complete itinerary and other details: https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=SZBD385A

ONAM 2021: DATES

Onam, a harvest festival of Kerala, falls in the month of Chingam, which comes in the month of August-September as per the Gregorian calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated on August 21, with festivities starting on August 12, till September 23.

According to ancient manuscripts, this day marks the annual homecoming of the famous king Mahabali. The first day of Onam, also known as Uthraadam, is believed to be Onam eve. It is on this day when King Mahabali returned to Kerala. All the days hold special significance related to the celebrations.

OTHER BHARAT DARSHAN TRAINS BY INDIAN RAILWAYS

DAKSHIN BHARAT YATRA WITH VARANASI

Railways will be running ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra with Varanasi’ train from Rajgir that will cover top tourist destinations, including Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum/Kochuveli and Varanasi. This Bharat Darshan special train will run for 13 nights and 14 days from October 20 till November 2.

JYOTIRLING AND STATUE OF UNITY YATRA

A special train between August 24 and September 5 will cover top tourist destinations, including the seven Jyotirlingas including Trimbakeshwar, Ghrishneshwar, Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Bhimashankar, Somnath, and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga. Further, the passengers will also have the opportunity to visit the Parli Vaijnath, Dwarkadhish Temple, Statue of Unity and Sabarmati Ashram.

CHAR DHAM YATRA

The “Char-Dham Yatra" train will start in September and cover several top tourist destinations, including Char Dham–Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish.

The train will start from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18 and will cover Badrinath including Mana Village (near China border), Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri including Golden beach of Puri, Chandrabhaga beach, Konark Sun Temple, Rameshwaram including Dhanushkodi, Narsingha Temple (Joshimath), Dwarkadhish including Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach, and Bet Dwarka during its 16 days tour. It will travel around 8,500 kilometres.

