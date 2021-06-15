Indian Railways to Run Special Train between Tatanagar, Amritsar; Increases Frequency of Mumbai, Hatia Special

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has decided to run Special Train between Tatanagar and Amritsar for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand. The train will have four AC-3 Tier, eleven Sleeper Class and four General Second Class (Reserved) coaches.

In a statement SER said that the train will have stoppages at Purulia, Bokaro Steel City, NSCB Gomoh, Koderma, Gaya, Rafiganj, Anugraha Narayan Road, Dehri on Sone, Sasaram, Bhabua Road, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Varanasi, Shahganj, Faizabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Laksar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Ambala Cant, Ludhiana, Jalandhar City and Beas Stations between Tatanagar and Amritsar. This train will have fully reserved accommodation, it said.

HERE’S THE DETAILS:

08103 Tatanagar-Amritsar Special leaving Tatanagar every Monday and Wednesday with effect from June 21 to June 28 at 21.10 hrs will reach Amritsar at 06.30 hrs, the third day

08104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Special leaving Amritsar every Wednesday and Friday from June 23 to June 30 at 12.45 hrs will arrive Tatanagar at 21.10 hrs, the next day.

SER has also decided to increase the frequency of 02812/02811 Hatia-LTT-Hatia Special from Weekly to Bi-weekly from June 19 to June 26 from Hatia and from June 21 to June 28 from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. There will be no change in timings, stoppages and composition.

CHECK DETAILS:

02812 Hatia-LTT Special will run from Hatia on Friday and Saturday from June 19 to June 26

02811 LTT-Hatia Special will run from LTT on Sunday and Monday from June 21 to June 28.

