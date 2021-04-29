Indian Railways to Run Special Trains From Delhi, Mumbai and Pune to Bihar; Check Timings, Routes

The COVID-19 situation in India is getting worse by the day. Many states have imposed lockdowns and curfews in order to curb the spread of the virus. Both the central and state governments are urging people to stay inside their homes and step out only in case of emergencies or for essential services. Since all these things are in place, the migrant labour, especially in metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi, are under a panic situation. Last year, when a similar situation had occurred many daily wagers had to head home on foot as there were no trains or any other transportation available due to the lockdown.

Trains from Pune, Mumbai and Delhi

According to a report published in DNA , the railways in order to avoid a situation like last year has started increasing the number of special trains. Every now and then, the department keeps sharing information about the operation of railways. Many trains are also getting cancelled as there are very few passengers on the route. The information regarding cancellation and special trains is regularly shared on the Ministry of Railway’s official twitter handle.

The railways informed that they have started two trains from Pune and Mumbai.

As per the report, a train will go from Pune to Bhagalpur on Thursday, April 29 and a train from Bhagalpur in Bihar to Mumbai will depart on Friday, April 30.

Another special train is scheduled for 11:55 PM on Wednesday, April 28 from Mumbai to Bhagalpur. This train will reach its destination through Vapi, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Godhra, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Basti, Motihari, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai and Sultanganj.

From Delhi, a train on April 30 will be headed for Darbhanga via Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Banrabanki, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Bhatni, Chapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Dholi, Samastipur, Hayaghatand Lahariyasarai. The train is scheduled for 11:55 PM on Friday.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here