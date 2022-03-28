Indian Railways to Run Summer Special Trains From Mumbai to Barmer, AC Superfast Between Pune-Jaipur Via Vasai Road

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATES: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Indian Railways’ western zone has decided to run a Summer Special train on special fares between Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus and Barmer in Rajasthan. Western Railway will also be running a weekly AC superfast special train between Pune and Jaipur via Vasai Road in Mumbai.

TRAIN NO. 09037/09038 BANDRA TERMINUS – BARMER (WEEKLY) SPECIAL TRAIN ON SPECIAL FARE (24 TRIPS)

09037 Bandra Terminus - Barmer Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Friday at 19.25 hrs and will reach Barmer at 13.45 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 1st April, 2022 to 17th June, 2022.

09038 Barmer - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Barmer every Saturday at 21.00 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 15.45 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 2nd April, 2022 to 18th June, 2022.

HALTS: The train will halt at Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdhari, Balotra Jn. and Baytu stations in both directions.

This train will be fully reserved comprising of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches. The booking of train no. 09037 can be done at PRS counters and through IRCTC website.

AC SUPERFAST SPECIAL TRAIN BETWEEN PUNE - JAIPUR (VIA VASAI ROAD)

01401/02 Pune – Jaipur – Pune AC Superfast (Weekly) Special (20 Trips)

01401 Pune - Jaipur AC SuperFast Special (Weekly) will run on every Tuesday from 12th April, 2022 to 14th June, 2022. The train will depart at 00.30 hrs. from Pune and reach Jaipur at 23.10 hrs. on the same day.

01402 Jaipur - Pune AC Superfast Special will run on every Wednesday from 13th April, 2022 to 15th June, 2022. The train will depart at 00.35 hrs. from Jaipur and reach Pune at 23.35 hrs. on the same day.

HALTS: Enroute the train will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Phulera stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier coaches and will run as special train on special fare.

“For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in,” said a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway. “Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains,” the release said adding that “passengers must adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.”

