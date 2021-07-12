Indian Railways to Run Superfast Trains Between Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh; Check Route, Timings

For the convenience of passengers and to make travel faster, Bhavnagar Terminus-Kakinada Port Special has been converted to run as Superfast Train with revised number and timings. A statement by the Western Railway said that the booking for reservation for train No. 02700 will open on July 13, 2021 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.

It further added that for detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. WR also urged passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

Both trains run by the Indian Railways will halts at Botad, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Ahmedabad, vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund Jn. Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Seram, Tandur, Vikarabad Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude Jn, Sattenapalle, Guntur Jn, Vijaywada Jn, Rajamundry, Samalkot Jn and Kakinada Town station.

CHECK DATE AND TIMINGS:

02699 Kakinada Port - Bhavnagar Terminus will run on every Thursday from November 4. The train will depart Kakinada Port at 05:30 hrs and reach Bhavnagar Terminus next day at 18:55 hrs.

02700 Bhavnagar Terminus-Kakinada Port will run on every Saturday from November 6. The train will depart Bhavnagar Terminus at 04:25 hra and reach Kakinada Port next day at 17:35 hrs.

