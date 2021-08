Indian Railways to Run Unreserved Daily Special Trains From August 16 on These Routes; Check Full List Here

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run Unreserved Special Trains on daily basis till further notice. These trains will run as Special Unreserved Trains. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, for detail information regarding timings of hafts, passengers may visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. The release also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

Train No. 09521/09522 Ralkot—Somnath Passenger Special Train (Daily)

Train No. 09521 Rajkot — Somnath Special will depart from Rajkot at 18:05 hrs daily and reach Somnath at 23:25 hrs the same day, from August 16 till further notice.

09522 Somnath — Rajkot Special will depart from Somnath at 04:35 hrs daily and reach Rajkot at 09:45 hrs the same day, from August 17.

Halts: Bhaktinagar, Kothariya. Ribada. Gondal, Gomta. Virpur, Navagadh, Jetalsar Jn, Choki Sorath, Vadal, Junagadh Jn, Shapur, Bandhnath, Lushala, Badodar, Keshod, Mallya Hatina, Chorwad Road and Veraval stations in both directions.

Train No. 09516/09515 Porbandar — Kanalus Passenger Special Train (Daily)

09516 Porbandar — Kanalus Special will depart from Porbandar at 10:25 hrs daily and reach Kanalus at 12:50 hrs the same day, from August 16 till further notice.

09515 Kanalus — Porbandar Special will depart from Kanalus at 15:00 hrs daily and reach Porbandar at 17:15 hrs the same day, from August 16.

Halts: Ranavav, Rana Bordi, Sakhpur, Tarsai, Wansjaliya Jn, Jashpapar, Bhanvad, Gop Jam and Lalpor Jam stations in both directions.

09131/09132 Anand —Godhra MEMU Special Train (Daily)

09131 Anand — Godhra Special will depart from Anand at 05:10 hrs daily and reach Godhra at 07:45 hrs the same day, from August 16.

09132 Godhra — Anand Special will depart from Godhra at 08:30 hrs daily and reach Anand at 10:50 hrs the same day, from August 16.

Halts: Sadanapura, Bhale,j Od, Umreth, Dakor, Thasra, Angadi, Sevaliya, Timba Road, Tuwa and Vavadi Khurd stations in both directions.

Train No. 09133/09134 Anand— Godhra MEMU Special Train (Daily)

09133 Anand — Godhra Special will depart from Anand at 14:25 hrs daily and reach Godhra at 16:55 hrs the same day, from August 16.

09134 Godhra — Anand Special will depart from Godhra at 18:25 hrs daily and reach Anand at 20:35 hrs the same day, from. August16.

Halts: Sadanapura, Bhalej, Od, Umreth, Dakor, Thasra, Angadi, Sevallya, Timba Road. Tuwa & Vavadi Khurd stations in both directions.

Train No. 09079 Surat —Vadodara MEMU Special Train (Daily)

09079 Surat — Vadodara Special will depart from Surat at 15:55 hrs daily and reach Vadodara at 19:20 hrs the same day, from August 18.

Halts: Utran. Kosad. Gothangam. Sayan, Kim. Kosamba ln, Hathuran, Panoli, Anidehvrar in, Sham& in, Chavaj, Nabipur, Varediya, Palej, takodra, Miyagam Karjan ln, Kashipura Sarar, Itola, Varnama, Makarpura and Vishvamitri stations.

Train No. 09080 Vadodara — Bharuch MEMU Special Train (Daily)

09080 Vadodara — Bharuch Special will depart from Vadodara at 10:20 hrs daily and reach Bharuch at 12:00 hrs the same day, from August 16.

Halts: Vishvamitri, Makarpura, Varnama, Itola. Kashipura Sarar, Miyagam Karjan JU, Lakodra Palej, Varediya, Nabipur and Chavaj stations.

Train No. 09082 Bharuch—Surat MEMU Special Train (Daily)

09082 Bharuch — Surat Special will depart from Bharuch at 15:50 hrs daily and reach Surat at 17:20 hrs the same day, from August16.

Halts: Ankleshwar, Panoli, Hathuran, Kosamba Jn, Kim, Sayan, Gothangam, Kosad and Utran stations.

Train No. 09088/09887 Surat —Sanjan MEMU Special Train (Daily)

09088 Surat - Sanjan Special will depart from Surat at 17:25 hrs daily and reach Sanjan at 20:35 hrs the same day, from August 16.

09087 Sanjan — Swat Special will depart from Sanjan at 07:10 hrs daily and reach Surat at 10:15 hrs the same day, August17.

Halts: Udhna Jn, Bhestan. Sachin. Maroli, Naysari, Gandhi Smriti, Vedchha, Anchell, Amalsad, Bilimora JU, Joravasan, Dungri, Valsad, Atul, Pardi, Udvada, Bagwada, Vapi, Karambeli and Bhilad stations in both directions.

Train No. 09089/09090 Virar — Sanjan MEMU Special Train (Daily)

09089 Virar—Sanjan Special will depart from Virar at 05:15 hrs daily and reach Sanjan at 06:55 hrs the same day, from August 17.

09090 Sanjan — Virar Special will depart from Sanjan at 20:55 hrs daily and reach Virar at 23:10 hrs the same day. from August16

Halts: Vaitama, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Umroli, Boisar, Vangaon, Dahanu Road, Gholwad and Umargam Road stations in both directions.

Train No. 09095/09096 Surat - Nandurbar MEMU Special Train (Daily)

09095 Surat — Nandurbar Special will depart from Surat at 18:15 hrs daily and reach Nandurbar at 22:30 hrs the same day, from August 17.

09096 Nandurbar — Surat Special will depart from Nandurbar at 05:00 hrs daily and reach Surat at 09:35 hrs the same day from August18.

Halts: Udhna Jn, Chalthan, Bagumra, Gangadhra, Bardoli, Tirnbarva, Mangrolia, Madhi, Kaher, Vyara. Kikakul Road, Dosvada. Ukal Songadh. Lakkadkot. Bhadbhunja, Navapur. Kolde, Chinchpada, Khatgaon, Khandbara and Dhekvad stations in both directions.

Train No. 09096 will have an additional halt at Bhadwad.

Train No. 09121/09122 Udhna — Paldhi MEMU Special Train (Daily)

09121 Udhna — Paldhi Special will depart from Udhna at 12:45 hrs daily and reach Paldhi at 20:15 hrs the same day from August 17.

09122 Paldhl - Udhna Special will depart from PaIdhi at 20:45 hrs daily and reach Udhna at 04:45 hrs the next day, from August 17.

Halts: Chatthan, Gangadhra, Bardoli, Madhi, Vyara, Kikakul Road, Ukai Songadh, Lakkadkot, Bhadbhunja, Navapur, Kolde. Chinchpada. Khatgaon. Khandbara. Dhekvad, Nandurbar, Chaupale, Tisi, Ranala, Dondaicha, Vikhran Road, Sindlitheda, Hol, Nardana, Padse, Shone; Amalner, Takarkheda, Dharangaon and Chavalkhede stations in both directions.

Train No. 09427/09428 Anand — Khambhat DEMU Special Train (Daily)

09427 Anand — Khambhat Special will depart from Anand at 07:05 hrs daily and reach Khambhat at 08:45 hrs the same day from August 16.

09428 Khambhat — Anand Special will depart from Khambhat at 06:50 hrs daily and reach Anand at 08:30 hrs the same day, from August 16.

Halts: Vallabh Vidhya Nagar, Karamsad, Agas, Bhatiel, Petlad Jn, Pandori, Nar Town, Tarapur Jn, Yawarpura, Sayama and Kaktalavdi stations on both directions.

Train No. 09429109430 Anand — Khambhat DEMU Special Train (Daily)

09429 Anand — Khambhat Special will depart from Anand at 18:00 hrs daily and reach Khambhat at 19:40 hrs the same day from August, 16.

09430 Khambhat — Anand Special will depart from Khambhat at 17:45 hrs daily and reach Anand at 19:25 hrs the same day, from August 16.

Halts: Vallabh Vidhya Nagar, Karamsad, Agas. Bhatiel, Pettad Jn, Pandori. Nar Town, Tarapur Jn. Yawarpura, Sayama and Kalitalavdi stations in both directions.

Train No. 09735/09296 Veraval—Delvada Meter Gauge Special Train (Daily)

09295 Veraval — Delvada Special will depart from Veraval at 15:45 hrs daily and reach Delvada at 12:55 hrs the same day, from August 16.

09296 Detvada — Veraval Special will depart from Delyada at 08:15 hrs daily and reach Vernal at 11:15 hrs the same day, from August 17.

Halts: Savni, Talala Jn, Jambur, Gir Hadmatiya, Prachi Road Jn, Valadar, Jamwala. Hadmadlya, Gir Gadhara and Una Gujarat stations In both directions.

