Indian Railways to Soon Announce 1500 Festival Special Trains From Delhi

The Indian Railways may soon announce special trains ahead of the festive season. The railways is planning to operate about 1500 special trains from October 10 to November 21. However, during normal days or before the pandemic struck us, this number used to be about 5000. The pandemic has badly affected the railways’ operations as well as the demand for trains.

According to sources, there is a high demand for trains to Eastern India from Dussehra to Chhath Pooja. The festival of Dussehra is starting from October 7, but no special trains have been announced yet. Sources reveal that there is a lot of pressure on the railways to operate goods trains on the eastern India route. There is a dire need for coal in power plants across the country.

Jharkhand and West Bengal in eastern India are the bulk carriers of maximum coal transportation. The railway is also working to prioritise these routes. It is expected that the problem will be resolved and special trains will be announced soon.

According to reports, people prefer to use private vehicles for a journey of 8-10 hours after the pandemic. But as the covid situation gets normal, the Indian Railways is putting in efforts to bring back the passengers to trains. And to ensure that, railways has been focusing on safe travel with strict covid guidelines.

