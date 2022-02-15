Indian Railways to Soon Offer Home Delivery of Goods; Check Details

Indian Railways will start yet another innovative passenger-friendly facility, very soon. The national transporter is conducting test runs of a door-to-door delivery service for individual and bulk customers, reported Times of India. Similar to the courier companies and e-commerce players, the basic plan is to have an app and provide users receipts with a QR code that will help them in tracking their consignments.

In addition, the app or the website will show the estimated charge and the time needed to make one delivery. According to the report, the railways will act as a transporter, and it is looking to persuade India Post and other players to improve the delivery and regain its power in the rapidly-growing logistics business, where the state-owned transporter has lost ground to the private sector, including new startups that have expanded rapidly.

Reportedly, some of the railway zones have been asked to develop a module. Not just this, but TOI reported that the railways have also roped in the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC), which will roll out the first service by June-July in the Delhi-NCR and Gujarat’s Sanand. In addition, an in-house trial of the service has also been launched by DFCC. After Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, another pilot is planned in the financial capital of India, Mumbai.

The DFCC informed that they are targeting the white goods and small items along with the aggregators. “We are targeting white goods, small items as well as aggregators who can avail of the service,” TOI quoted a DFCC official as saying.

In addition, the idea is to provide the services at lower rates compared to what companies charge to move the consignments by road. To avail the services, the customers will be given the option to either drop the package at dedicated points or have it picked up from their given address like homes or offices.

