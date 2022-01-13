Indian Railways to Start Broad Gauge DEMU Train Between Gujarat and Rajasthan

Indian Railways will soon operate a diesel multiple unit (DEMU) train between Asarwa in Gujarat to Dungarpur in Rajasthan. The DEMU train running between Asarwa and Himmatnagar will now be extended upto Dungarpur railway station following the track conversion.

On January 15, the train will be launched from Dungarpur. After that, starting from January 17, this train service will run six days a week, except Sundays. Rajasthan and Gujarat’s border areas will immensely benefit from this of the railway authorities.

The track conversion work on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway division has been ongoing for quite some time. From Dungarpur to Himmatnagar, the work has been completed. However, the broad gauge conversion work between Udaipur and Dungarpur is still in progress. This project is also said to be completed in a few months. In the meantime, the Indian Railways has decided to run a train on this broad gauge railway line until Dungarpur station.

On the day of the inauguration, train number 09544 Dungarpur – Asarwa Special DEMU train will depart Dungarpur at 2.20 pm and arrive at Asarwa station at 7.00 pm. From January 17, regular train service with train No 09543 Asarwa-Dungarpur DEMU Special train will star. The train will run six days a week, except Sundays. It will leave Asarwa at 10am and arrive in Dungarpur at 2 pm.

Similarly, Train No 09544 Dungarpur – Asarwa Special DEMU train will depart Dungarpur at 2.50 pm and arrive in Asarwa at 7.15 pm.

This train will pass through stations of Sahijpur, Sardargram, Naroda, Medra, Dabhoda, Nandol Dehgam, Jali Math, Rakhiyal, Kherol, Talod, Khari Amrapura, Prantij, Sonasan, Hapa Road, Himmatnagar, Virawada, Raigad, Sunak, Shamlaji Road, Lusadia, Jagabor, Bechhiwara, Shree Bhavnath and Shala Shah.

The railway administration has appealed to the general public not to approach the railway track of the Dungarpur-Himmatnagar railway line. People, who live near this new railway route, have been asked to be cautious and not to cross the tracks as trains will now operate on this stretch.

