Indian Railways to Start Direct Train From Udaipur to Katra Soon

The Indian Railways is going to run a new train for the devotees of Maa Vaishno Devi of Rajasthan on the occasion of Navratri. The Railway Board has decided to start a new train from Lake City Udaipur to Katra and the preparations to run a direct train to Darbar of Maa Vaishno Devi are done. The train was to commence before Navratri, but the date of its operations has not been finalised yet.

The schedule of the train has been prepared after the green signal to extend the Delhi-Katra train up to Udaipur was given. Earlier, the passengers of Udaipur were required to board trains from Ajmer, Indore, Kota and Jaipur to reach Vaishno Devi, but now the Railway Board has given a go-ahead to extending the Delhi-Katra train to Udaipur.

According to sources, the Railway Board granted permission for the operation of this new train from Udaipur after the efforts of Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi. The parliamentarian has expressed happiness over the decision of the railways.

The preliminary schedule of the train has been released and the new timetable will be released soon. This train will now operate from Udaipur City Railway Station instead of Old Delhi Railway Station. The train number 04033 will depart from Udaipur at 6.40 am every day and will reach Old Delhi at 8.05 pm via Ambala Cantonment at 11.50 pm and will arrive at its destination station Katra at 9.20 am the next day.

While returning, the train will depart from Katra at 2.05 pm via Ambala Cantonment at 12.28 pm and Old Delhi at 4.30 am and will arrive at Udaipur junction at 5 pm the next day. The 26 hours 40 minutes train from Udaipur to Katra will cover a total journey of 1332 km. This train will have 22 coaches and 38 halts.

A temporary train, Garib Rath from Udaipur to Vaishno Devi operated on the route, was halted due to some reasons. The official dates of operation of this train will be announced soon after the problem of coordination between North and Western Railway is sorted.

