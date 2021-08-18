Indian Railways To Start New Trains on Lucknow-Meerut Route

Indian Railways has decided to start several special trains in new routes for the convenience of passengers as Covid-19 cases are subsiding. The information about the launching of new special trains was shared by the Northern Railway in a tweet on Tuesday.

According to the Northern Railway, the Indian Railways will operate two new pairs of special trains on the Lucknow, Jhansi and Meerut routes in Uttar Pradesh. Indian Railways took the decision to operate special trains on the Lucknow, Meerut and Jhansi line after relaxation in Covid-19 curfew by the state government.

A Northern Railway officer said that the trains will be operated between Lucknow Junction, Jhansi Junction and Meerut Junction. “All travellers who will be commuting in the special trains will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. We will ensure that proper social distancing and sanitisation of the trains is maintained,” added the officer.

Special train number 01817/01818 Lucknow-Meerut city-Lucknow will be a superfast train and it will run daily. Train number 01817 will start from August 18 daily from Lucknow at 2:45 pm and reach Meerut the same day around 22:30 pm. Train number 01818 will start its journey from August 19 from Meerut at 6:40am and reach Lucknow by 3:05pm.

Both the trains will have its stoppages at Balamau, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Baraeli, rampur, Moradabad, Amroha, Hapur. Both the trains will have 3 tier AC, AC chair car, chair car and second class sleeper coaches.

Indian Railways has also started a one-way train service between Jhansi and Lucknow. The train will start its journey from Jhansi at 9:20 pm and reach Lucknow by 4:20 am. This train will also have 3 tier AC, AC chair car, chair car and second class reserve coaches.

