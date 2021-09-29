Indian Railways to Start Unreserved Express Trains From October 1; Check Details

With novel coronavirus cases on the decline in the country, the Indian Railways, in a phased manner, has started several special trains to connect important cities across the nation. The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced starting operations of unreserved mail and express trains in the Northern Railway.

According to Indian Railway officials, the unreserved mail or express trains will operate between Shamli, Delhi, Shahdara, Prayagraj Sangam, Faizabad and Jaunpur. The Indian Railways will operate these trains from October 1. Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said, “The Indian Railways will operate unreserved mail and express trains every day except on Sunday from October 1. Covid-19 appropriate behaviour will be taken care of in these trains.”

Unreserved Trains to operate from October 1:

01650 Shamli – Delhi Shahdara unreserved express special train will depart from Shamli at 07:47 am every day except on Sundays from October 1 to November 31 and will arrive at Delhi Shahdara at 10:13 am the same day.

01649 Delhi Shahdara–Shamli unreserved express Special will leave Delhi Shahdara at 05:30 pm every day except on Sunday from October 01 to November 31 and will reach Shamli at 07:36 pm on the same day.

01650/01649 on its journey will halt at Kandhla, Kasimpur Khedi, Baraut, Sujara, Baghpat Road, Ahera Halt, Sanhera Halt, Khekra, Fakharpur Halt, Gotra Halt and Nauli stations in both directions.

04381/04382 Prayagraj Sangam-Faizabad-Prayagraj Sangam unreserved express special train will halt at Prayag, Phaphamau Jn., Siwath, Mau Aimma, Dhirganj, Vishnathganj, Baripad, Pratapgarh, Chilbila, Khundaur, Ramganj, Piparpur, Sultanpur, Dwarka Ganj, Kurebhar, Chaure Bazar, Malethak, Khajur.

04381 Prayagraj Sangam–Faizabad unreserved express special train will depart from Prayagraj Sangam at 06:30 am and reach Faizabad at noon on the same day from October 01.

04382 Faizabad–Prayagraj Sangam unreserved special train will leave Faizabad at 05:45 pm October 1 and will reach Prayagraj Sangam at 11:30 pm on the same day.

04383/54376 Prayagraj Sangam-Jaunpur-Prayag Raj Sangam unreserved mail special will halt at Prayag, Phaphamau Jn., Tharwai, Sarai Chandi, Phulpur, Ugrasenpur, Baraya Ram, Janghai, Jarauna, Barsati, Banour, Barigaon Nevada, Mariahu, Shudnipur, Salakhpur and Jalgaon, Therwant at Kajgaon.

04383 Prayagraj Sangam–Jaunpur unreserved special train will depart from Prayagraj Sangam at 07:30 am and reach Jaunpur at 12:10 pm on the same day from October 01. Train numbering 54376 Jaunpur– Prayagraj Sangam unreserved mail special train will leave Jaunpur at 05:35 pm from October 01 and will reach Prayagraj Sangam at 09:30 pm.

04245/04246 Prayagraj Sangam-Jaunpur-Prayagraj Sangam unreserved mail express operations will start from October 1. While train numbering 04245 Prayagraj Sangam–Jaunpur unreserved mail special train will depart from Prayagraj Sangam at 04:40 pm and reach Jaunpur at 10:10 pm on the same day, another train, numbering 04246, Jaunpur–Prayagraj Sangam unreserved mail special will leave Jaunpur at 06:45 am from October 02

The train will have its stoppages at Prayag, Phaphamau Jn., Tharwai, Sarai Chandi, Phulpur, Ugrasenpur, Baraya Ram, Janghai, Jarauna, Barsati, Banour, Barigaon Nevada, Mariahu, Shudnipur, Salakhpur, Kajgaon Par Therwan and Will stay in both the directions.

