Indian Railways To Train 3500 Youths Under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana

Indian Railways will train 3,500 unemployed youths from September this year under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). The employment training of these 3,500 individuals will be organised by the Northern Railway and will take place over the next three years. The PMKVY scheme was started in 2015, and its phase 3 was launched in January 2015. Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that the Railway zone will train 2,500 people while the remaining 1,000 will undergo training at different manufacturing units.

These individuals will be upskilled at Railway training centres. Kumar added that Banaras Locomotive Works is the nodal authority for Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana (Rail Skill Development Scheme).

The spokesperson said that the Supervisors Training Centre in Charbagh, Lucknow, has already issued notification for the first and second batches for welding and electrician trades. Each trade will have 25 males/females and the short-term training programme will run for three weeks.

The authorities have prepared a curriculum module of 100 hours. The training will consist of 70 percent practical and 30 percent theoretical syllabus.

People who are interested can also apply at nr.indianrailways.gov.in and click on the News and Recruitment Info bar. Then, select Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Candidates need to fill the application form, and the shortlisted ones will be called by the authorities for the training.

Those who are applying for the training course need to be between 18 and 35 years old, and should have at least cleared Class 10. Candidates don’t need to pay any fee for the course.

The official website has listed Amritsar - Basic Training Centre, Mechanical Workshop; Ghaziabad - Carriage & Wagon Training Centre; and Jagadhari - Basic Training Centre, Carriage & Wagon Workshop as the three other training facilities. However, these centres are yet to issue notification for the training course.

