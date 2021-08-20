Indian Railways Train Ticket Booking Tips For Tricky Situations

The Indian Railways came up with new booking rules last month.

As the number of total active Covid-19 cases in the country is decreasing on a daily basis, a large number of passenger trains have started their services. No matter how many times you have travelled by train so far, there are some situations which confuse you while booking tickets. The Indian Railways came up with new booking rules last month and here are a few train ticket booking tips in different situations.

If a train arrives at 11:55 pm or after and leaves after 12 o’clock, then for which day should one book tickets

In such a situation, people get confused. The train leaves the railway station on the next day of its arrival on the platform. After 12 o’clock it’s a new day. The date of the journey will be decided on the basis of the departure of the train. So, a passenger should book the tickets for the day when the train is scheduled to leave the railway station.

For example, a train from New Delhi to Saharsa leaves at 5:55 pm from New Delhi railway station and reaches Kanpur Central at 11:55 pm. The train leaves Kanpur at 12:05 am. Therefore, in this situation, passengers boarding at Kanpur should book the ticket for the day when the train leaves.

Due to sudden changes in plan, how to reschedule your train journey without cancelling a confirmed ticket?

Indian Railways allows passengers to reschedule their journey without the cancellation of tickets. You can change the boarding station by writing to the station master of the original boarding station in case of offline tickets. Passengers can update their preferences at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure, on IRCTC website if they have booked the ticket online.

According to the new rules of the Indian Railways, now users who have not booked tickets for a long time will have to first undergo the verification process before they buy tickets from the IRCTC portal. They have to get their mobile number and email ID verified on the portal.

