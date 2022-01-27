Indian Railways Update: 493 Trains Cancelled as Cold Wave Continues to Grip North India; Check Details Here

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The cold wave continues to sweep most parts of the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir among others, disrupting schedules of trains. On January 27, Indians Railways cancelled 493 trains due to operational reasons and weather condition.

According to Northern Railway, the visibility was drastically reduced due to the fog. Several Delhi-bound trains were also running late. The national capital experienced a cold day on Wednesday but it was not as chilly as the day before, according to the India Meteorological Department. The night temperature dipped to 5.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, as cold northwesterly winds swept the northern plains.

On Republic Day, national transporter had cancelled 1,163 trains, changed originating station of 25 trains and short terminated 21. As the extreme weather conditions continues, Railways has decided to cancel 493 trains, changed originating stations of 27 and short terminated another 27, on Thursday.

Among those cancelled are trains that operates between New Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh among others. Indian Railways have requested passengers to check trains details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

Also read: Train Cancelled? Here’s Step-by-step Guide to Get Refund from Indian Railways for Online Tickets

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey.

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains.

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: To check list of trains whose originating station have been changed or short terminated, click on Partially.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.