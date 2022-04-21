Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 124 Trains on April 21; Here's How to Check Full List

Indian Railways has cancelled 124, changed sourced station of 12 and short terminated 10 trains today on Thursday, April 21. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited on the the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Those cancelled includes trains that were scheduled to travel to/from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Karnataka and Visakhapatnam among others.

The national transporter has put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

SOME OF THE TRAINS THAT HAVE BEEN CANCELLED ON APRIL 21 ARE:

00103 SAV-ANDI KISAN SPL

BHUSAVAL JN (BSL) – ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)

00107 DVL-MFP KISAN PEXP SPL

DEVLALI (DVL) – MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)

00112 MFP-DD-PUNE PARCEL EXP

DAUND JN (DD) – PUNE JN (PUNE)

00971 KISAN SPECIAL

DAHANU ROAD (DRD) – ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)

00804 QLN – SGTY PARCEL EXP

KOLLAM JN (QLN) – SANKRALL (SEL)

03094 RPH – AZ MEMU PGR SPL

RAMPUR HAT (RPH) – AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)

03591 BKSC-ASN MEMU PGR SPL

BOKARO STL CITY (BKSC) – ASANSOL JN (ASN)

05133 ARJ-JNU SPL

AUNRIHAR JN (ARJ) – JAUNPUR JN (JNU)

05266 PPTA-DBG MEMU PASS. SPL

PATLIPUTRA (PPTA) – DARBHANGA JN (DBG)

07329 UBL-BJP INTERCITY EXP SPL

HUBLI JN (UBL) – BIJAPUR (BJP)

07331 SUR-UBL PASSENGER

SOLAPUR JN (SUR) – HUBLI JN (UBL)

08705 R DGG MEMU SPL

RAIPUR JN (R) – DONGARGARH (DGG)

10101 RATNAGIRI- MADGAON

RATNAGIRI (RN) – MADGAON (MAO)

18413 PRDP-PURI SPECIAL

PARADEEP (PRDP) – PURI (PURI)

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.

