Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 147 Trains Today on April 13; Check Full List

The Indian Railways cancelled 147 trains, changed sourced station of 19 and short terminated 21 on Wednesday, April 13, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website showed. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited. Those cancelled includes trains that were scheduled to travel to/from Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar.

The national transporter has put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

SOME OF THE TRAINS THAT HAVE BEEN CANCELLED INCLUDE:

00111 PUNE-DD-MFP PARCEL EXP

PUNE JN (PUNE) - DAUND JN (DD)

00971 KISAN SPECIAL

DAHANU ROAD (DRD) - ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)

00979 KISAN SPECIAL

AMALSAD (AML) - ADARSH NAGAR DELHI (ANDI)

01813 JHS-CNB UR SPL

VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI (VGLB) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB)

03592 ASN-BKSC MEMU PGR SPL

ASANSOL JN (ASN) - BOKARO STL CITY (BKSC)

Advertisement

07795 SC-MOB DEMU

SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - MANOHARABAD (MOB)

08303 SBP-PURI SPECIAL

SAMBALPUR (SBP) - PURI (PURI)

08705 R DGG MEMU SPL

RAIPUR JN (R) - DONGARGARH (DGG)

08756 NGP-RTK MEMU SPL

NAGPUR (NGP) - RAMTEK (RTK)

12179 LJN - AF INTERCITY

LUCKNOWJN (LJN) - AGRA FORT (AF)

13012 MLDT HWH INTERCITY EXP

MALDA TOWN (MLDT) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

17325 BGM-MYS VISHWAMANAV EXP

BELGAUM (BGM) - MYSORE JN (MYS)

36033 HWH-CDAE LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)

36811 HWH-BWN LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

52966 KKD DADN PASSENGER

KALKUND (KKD) - DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN)

HERE’S LIST OF FEW TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY:

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.