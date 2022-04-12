Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 156 Trains Today on April 12; Here’s How to Check Full List

The Indian Railways cancelled 156 trains, changed sourced station of 25 and short terminated 21 on Tuesday, April 12, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website showed. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited. According to IRCTC, the trains were scheduled to travel to/from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Assam and Bihar.

Some of the trains that have been cancelled include Virangana Lakshmibai - Kanpur Central, Bokaro Stl City - Asansol Jn, Secunderabad Jn - Manoharabad, Sambalpur – Puri, Cuttack – Bhadrakh, Raipur Jn -Dongargarh, Itwari – Ramtek, Nagpur – Ramtek, Ratnagiri – Madgaon, Jabalpur – Ambikapur, Lucknow Jn - Agra Fort, Howrah Jn - Malda Town, Belgaum - Mysore Jn and Bhopal Jn - Bilaspur Jn among others.

The national transporter has put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S LIST OF FEW TRAINS CANCELLED TODAY:

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.

