Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels These 392 Trains on January 19; Check Full List

After cancelling 385 trains on Tuesday, the Indian Railways has decided to further cancel 392 trains, changed originating station of 18 and short terminated 19 due to operational reasons and foggy weather on Wednesday. Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Punjab, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu among others.

Earlier this month, the railways has announced the cancellation of various trains passing through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand from January 15 to January 22. This decision was taken in view of the interlocking work being carried out in the Lucknow-Alamnagar section. At least 17 express trains passing through Chhattisgarh and Bihar were also cancelled by the railways. The decision was taken due to ongoing work for the fourth line in Kharsia-Robertson section of Raipur-Bilaspur division of the South East Central Railway. The work has affected the operations of various trains in Railpur-Bilaspur division.

Those planning to travel by long distance trains can check the details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app to get the actual arrival-departure of these trains. According to railways, in case you have booked tickets through IRCTC, then you do not need to cancel e-ticket if your train has been cancelled by the railways as the ticket will automatically get cancelled and you will get a refund in your bank account in 3 to 7 days.

But if you have booked tickets through PRS counter, you need to to collect by visiting the PRS counter and filling the related form.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

You can also visit NTES app to check details.

