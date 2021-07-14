Indian Railways Update: Plan Your Trip to Vaishno Devi with this IRCTC Tour Package; Check Details

Indian Railways has come up with ‘Matarani Rajdhani Package’ (Special) from Delhi to Mata Vaishnaodevi Shrine daily from July 18. Affectionately also called as Mata Rani and Vaishnavi, the temple is the manifestation of the Mother Goddess and is situated at an altitude of 5200 ft., a distance of approximately 12 kms from Katra.

The cost for the 3 nights, 4 days Delhi to Jammu, Katra package is Rs 6,105. Full berth/seat will be allotted to children between 5 years to 11 years. The train will run daily on week days and will have 18 Berths in 3rd AC, IRCTC said. Passengers will be provided with AC accommodation at hotel and also opportunity for sight-seeing of Kand Kandoli Temple, Raghunathji Temple and Bage Bahu Garden. The package also includes travel insurance.

IRCTC said that as per the Jammu and Kashmir government directions, all passengers coming from other states are required to carry negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report issued within 72 hrs of entering the state. Passengers not carrying negative RT-PCR report shall have to undergo mandatory rapid antigen testing screening at the time of arrival at the station and allowed exit only in case found negative in the screening.

It also appealed pilgrims to follow the guidelines and instructions issued by Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board as a safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It has advised them to visit the official website of the shrine board for latest update before booking this package. “As maximum ceiling limit on daily darshan is fixed and administered by Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board, it is recommended to book Yatra Parchi online through official website of shrine board Katra,” IRCTC said.

HERE’S THE COMPLETE ITINERARY

Day 1: Train will depart from New Delhi Railway Station at 20:40 hrs.

Day 2: Train will arrive at Jammu Railway Station at 05:00 hours. Passengers will be taken to Katra by non-AC vehicle on sharing basis as per group size. En-route stop over at Saraswati Dham to collect the Yatra Parchi. Check-in at hotel will be followed by breakfast and drop till Banganga. From here travelers can go for darshan at the shrine. Late evening return to hotel, dinner and overnight stay.

Day 3: On the third and last day of the tour, travelers will get free time in the morning once they are done with the breakfast. Check-out from the hotel will be done at 12 noon followed by lunch. Departure for Jammu Railway Station after lunch at 14:00 hrs by non-AC vehicle. En-route the station, sight-seeing of Kand Kandoli Temple, Raghunathji Temple and Bage Bahu Garden will be done, followed by drop at Jammu Railway Station by 1900 Hrs. The train for new Delhi will depart from 2125 hours.

Day 4: Train will arrive New Delhi Railway Station at 05:55 hours.

IRCTC said that the itinerary is only indicative, and that it reserves the rights to change in view of operational problem / local circumstances. For more information, pilgrims can check at https://www.irctctourism.com.

Click here for all that you need to know about IRCTC ‘Matarani Rajdhani Package’ (Special): https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NDR01

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here