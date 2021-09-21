Indian Railways Update: Trains Diverted, Short Terminated and Cancelled Due to Heavy Rainfall in Kolkata; Check Full List

Indian Railways has announced the cancellation, diversion and short termination of several train due to heavy rainfall in Kolkata and and its neighbouring districts since the early hours of Monday. Kolkata recorded the highest rainfall of September in 13 years following incessant downpour in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts since the early hours of Monday, as several areas were submerged and transport services crippled. The weather office said Kolkata received 142 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am, and over 100 mm during the six-hour span from 1 am to 7 am.

The metropolis had recorded 174.4 mm of rainfall on September 25 in 2007. Submerged thoroughfares and low-lying areas compounded problems for commuters, who struggled to find public transport amid the torrential rain and traffic snarls on the first working day of the week. The drainage pumping stations of Kolkata Municipal Corporation recorded 136 mm rain at Dhapa, 115 mm at Kalighat and 109 mm at Ballygunge overnight, an official said.

Heavy rainfall has also affected the train route. Due to water logging at Tikiapara, the South Eastern Railway has short terminated few trains at Santragachi and have short originated few from Santragachi and Shalimar. Here’s the complete list:

THESE TRAINS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED:

03113/03114 Kolkata – Lalgola – Kolkata special

02261 Kolkata – Haldibari special

03161 Kolkata – Balurghat special.

THESE TRAINS HAVE BEEN DIVERTED:

Kolkata – Gorakhpur special will be originated from Sealdah instead of Kolkata

Gorakhpur – Kolkata special will be diverted to Sealdah

TRAINS THAT HAVE BEEN SHORT TERMINATED AT SANTRAGACHI

02088 Puri-Howrah Special

02469 Mumbai CSMT- Howrah Special

02874 Yesvantpur- Howrah Special

02095 Mumbai CSMT- Howrah Special

02022 Barbil- Howrah Special

02822 Chennai-Howrah Special

08048 Vasco-Da Gama-Howrah Special

SHORT ORIGINATION OF UP TRAINS FROM SANTRAGACHI

02834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Special short originated from Santragachi at 00.45 hrs on September 21 instead of Howrah

08011 Howrah-Chakradharpur/Bokaro Steel City Special short originated from Santragachi at 02.00 hrs on September 21 instead of Howrah

02102 Howrah-LTT Special short originated from Santragachi at 22.15 hrs on September 20 instead of Howrah

02804 Howrah-Ranchi Special short originated from Santragachi at 23.15 hrs on September 20 instead of Howrah

02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur Special short originated from Santragachi at 23.55 hrs on September 20 instead of Howrah

SHORT ORIGINATION OF UP TRAINS FROM SHALIMAR

02821 Howrah-Chennai Special short originated from Shalimar at 00.55 hrs on September 21 instead of Howrah

02280 Howrah-Pune Special short originated from Shalimar at 22.50 hrs on September 20 instead of Howrah

02837 Howrah-Puri Special short originated from Shalimar at 23.40 hrs on September 20 instead of Howrah

08047 Howrah-Vasco Da Gama Special short originated from Shalimar at 00.30 hrs on September 21 instead of Howrah

NOTE: Trains short originating from Shalimar will be given 2 minutes stoppage at Santragachi.

(With inputs from PTI)

