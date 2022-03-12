Indian Railways Update: Western Railway to Operate 5-hour Jumbo Block in Mumbai on Sunday

MUMBAI JUMBO BLOCK: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, March 13.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all suburban trains will be operated on FAST lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. “All slow suburban trains will avail double halt at Vile Parle Platform No. 5/6 on the Fast corridor and will not halt at the Ram Mandir station in either direction,” the release added. During the block, some suburban trains will remain cancelled, details of which can be availed from concerned Station Masters.

ALSO READ: Holi 2022: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains Between Ahmedabad-Danapur and Madgaon-Gorakhpur

Meanwhile, Central Railway, Mumbai Division will also operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday. The block will be on Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 09.00 am to 5.00 pm, and Kurla-Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, for the convenience of passengers and to clear extra passenger traffic during Holi festival, Western Railway has also deciced to special trains between Ahmedabad and Danapur and one from Madgaon to Gorakhpur via Vasai Road.

WR will also run train No. 22138/37 Ahmedabad - Nagpur Prerna Express Tri-Weekly, Ex Ahmedabad on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays with effect from April 11 and Ex Nagpur on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays w.e.f. April 10, on existing timings and halts.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.