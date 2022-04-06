Indian Railways Updates: These 21 Pairs of Western Railway Trains to Get Additional Coaches

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATES: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the summer season, Western Railway has decided to add additional coaches in 21 pairs of trains on a temporary basis. These trains will run between, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and Delhi.

Check the full list to trains below:

12480/ 12479 Bandra Terminus- Jodhpur –– Bandra Terminus Express augmented with 2 additional AC-3 Tier coaches and 2 Sleeper class coaches. Ex Bandra Terminus from April 05 to May 04 and Ex Jodhpur with immediate effect up to May 03.

02200/02199– Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai - Bandra Terminus Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus with immediate effect up to July 02 and Ex Virangana Lakshmibai up to May 26.

12989/ 12990 Dadar – Ajmer- Dadar Express augmented with an additional AC-3E Tier coach Ex Dadar with immediate effect up to April 30 and Ex Ajmer up to April 29.

20484 / 20483 Dadar - Bhagat Ki Kothi- Dadar Express augmented with 2 additional AC-3 Tier coaches and 2 Sleeper class coaches Ex Dadar from April 05 to April 29 and Ex Bhagat Ki Kothi with immediate effect up to April 28.

14708 / 14707 Dadar – Bikaner- Dadar Superfast Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach and 4 Sleeper class coach Ex Dadar with immediate effect up to May 01 and Ex Bikaner with immediate effect up to April 30.

12995 / 12996 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer- Bandra Terminus Express augmented with an additional AC-3E Tier coach, 1 AC-3 Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus with immediate effect up to May 01 and Ex Ajmer up to April 30.

22474/22473 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner- Bandra Terminus Express augmented with an additional Sleeper class coach and 01 AC-3 Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from April 05 up to April 26 and Ex Bikaner with immediate effect up to April 25.

12490/12489 Dadar – Bikaner- Dadar Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach Ex Dadar with immediate effect upto May 01 and Ex Bikaner up to April 30.

14702/14701– Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar- Bandra Terminus Express augmented with an additional Sleeper class coach Ex Bandra Terminus with immediate effect up to May 02 and Ex Shri Ganganagar up to April 30.

12465/12466 Indore – Jodhpur – Indore Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach and 2 General Second class coaches Ex Indore with immediate effect up to May 01 and Ex Jodhpur up to May 02.

14801/14802 Indore – Jodhpur – Indore Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach and 2 General Second class coaches Ex Indore with immediate effect up to May 03 and Ex Jodhpur up to April 30.

19666/ 19665 Udaipur City – Khajuraho – Udaipur City Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier and 1 Sleeper class coach Ex Udaipur City with immediate effect up to April 30 and Ex Khajuraho up to May 02.

14806/ 14805 Barmer – Yesvantpur - Barmer Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach Ex Barmer from April 07 to April 28 and Ex Yesvantpur from April 11 to May 02.

19615 / 19616 Udaipur City – Kamakhya - Udaipur City Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach Ex Udaipur City with immediate effect up to May 25 Ex Kamakhya from April 07 to April 28.

19601 / 19602 Udaipur City – New Jalpaiguri - Udaipur City Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach and 1 Sleeper class coach Ex Udaipur City with immediate effect up to April 30 and Ex New Jalpaiguri up to May 02.

20971 / 20972 Udaipur City – Shalimar – Udaipur City Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach and 1 General Second class coach Ex Udaipur City with immediate effect up to April 30 and Ex Shalimar up to May 01.

12991 / 12992 Udaipur City – Jaipur – Udaipur City Express augmented with 2 additional General Second class coach and 2 chair car seating coach Ex Udaipur City with immediate effect up to April 30 and Ex Jaipur up to April 30.

19608 / 19607 Madar – Kolkata – Madar Express augmented with an additional AC-3A Tier coach Ex Madar with immediate effect up to April 25 and Ex Kolkata from April 07 to April 28.

19711/19712 Jaipur – Bhopal – Jaipur Express augmented with 2 additional AC-3E Tier coaches and 1 General Second class coach Ex Jaipur with immediate effect up to April 30 and Ex Bhopal up to May 01.

22475/22476 Hisar – Coimbatore – Hisar Express augmented with an additional AC-3 Tier coach Ex Hisar from April 06 to April 27 and Ex Coimbatore from April 09 to April 30.

20473/ 20474 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Udaipur City – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express augmented with 2 additional Sleeper class coach Ex Delhi Sarai Rohilla with immediate effect up to April 30 and Ex Udaipur City up to May 01.

