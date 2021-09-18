Indian Railways Upgrades Bengaluru's Yesvantpur Station with Amenities on Par with Airports; See Images

With an illuminated entry gate and modern passengers’ amenities built on the lines of an airport, Bengaluru’s Yesvantpur Railway station is all decked up after the recent upgrade. Indian Railways‘ South Western Railway (SWR) has upgraded the station with a modernization project that costed nearly Rs 12 crores. There are some significant changes in the concourse area of the station spread nearly across 1800 sq meters.

The station gets a new 13 meters high facade that has 150W high bay lights with an efficiency of 165 Watt. The SWR has also installed small focus lights in the bay to make sure that the glare of the white light doesn’t overpower things and maintains a uniform look throughout.

The SWR has also taken care of aesthetics at the station and installed a fountain setup at the entry and carved out an old tree into an artefact. The granite flooring installed at the station has been equipped with features to help differently-abled passengers (Divyang-Jan) in movement, according to Livemint.

To provided good illumination at the side path and road in the circulating area, 70W post-top lanterns with multistep poles have been provided. Additionally, four high masts with 250W and 150W lights have been installed to ensure uniform lighting in the circulating area. This area has also been provided with a road in front of the station. The SWR has taken care to minimize or avoid cross movement of passengers and provide smooth entry-exit experiences.

The circulating area also gets a 100 sqm amphitheatre built in an area apart from the 3 zones of landscaping. The SWR has built dedicated two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking along with an auto booth of 430 sq m.

The railways have taken special care of illumination during this upgrade and even the three AC waiting halls have been fitted with downlighters to enhance the ambience of modular designs like wall cladding, false ceiling and modern flooring.

The bathrooms at the Yesvantpur Railway station get improved facilities like geysers and charging points near the chairs in the waiting hall have also been provided. 40W white suspended lights have been used in the ticket booking area.

The upgrade project of the station was taken up in 2018 and it was scheduled to be completed in March 2020, however, the progress of the project was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the completion took longer than expected.

