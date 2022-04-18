Indian Railways' Vande Bharat Train to Run From This Tourist Destination in Madhya Pradesh; Check Details

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that Khajuraho station in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as a world class station. “Vande Bharat train will halt at this tourist place popular with national and international tourists,” Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology during his visit to Khajuraho Jhansi National Highway / Expressway on Sunday.

“Khajuraho station would be turned into a world class station like Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Gandhinagar station in Gujarat," he told reporters in Chhatarpur. Announcing the operation of Vande Bharat Express from Khajuraho, he said that two rake points have been approved at Chhatarpur and Khajuraho.

According to reports, the Vande Bharat Express will start in September 2022 and run between Khajuraho and New Delhi.

In another development, the railway minister said that rail tickets can now be obtained from 45,000 post offices. The scheme was launched in Uttar Pradesh in January with the ticket booking facility available in around 9147 post offices across the state.

During his visit to review the works done under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Yojana in Bundelkhand region, Vaishnaw also said that railways will fund farmers for setting up solar power units. “They can also produce electricity. A pilot will be planned for this purpose," he added.

About changing the name of Dugariya to Bageshwar Dham in the Chhatarpur district, he said if the state government sends a proposal, it would be renamed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced during his address to the nation on 75th Independence Day last year that 75 Vande Bharat Express trains will be launched by 15 August 2023. “75 new Vande Bharat express trains will connect every corner of the country in 75 weeks of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” the Prime Minister had said in his August 15, 2021 address from the Red Fort in Delhi.

In the Union Budget for 2022-23, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the development of 400 new Vande Bharat trains over the next three years.

Originally referred to as Train 18 during development, the Vande Bharat trains run without a locomotive engine and are propelled by a mechanism called distributed traction power technology that provides electric energy supply to each car in the train set. Due to the faster acceleration, the train can attain a top speed of 160 km in an hour reducing travel time by up to 25 to 45 per cent. The trains’ current configuration comes with 16 coaches that include 14 regular chair cars and two executive chair cars.

