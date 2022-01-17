Indian Railways’ Vistadome Coaches Receive Overwhelming Response on Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Goa Routes

The Vistadome coach on the Central Railway have received an overwhelming response from passengers. According to the Railways, CR has registered an occupancy of 20,407 passengers with a revenue of Rs.2.38 crore between October to December-2021. Vistadome are European-style coaches equipped with advanced features such as wide glass windows, glass roofs, observation lounges and rotatable seats, which can rotate up to 180 degrees for passengers.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Madgaon- CSMT Janshatabdi Express is the foremost with an occupancy of 100% i.e. 7,754 passengers registering a revenue of Rs.1.40 crore.

The CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Express is close behind with an occupancy of 90.43% i.e. 7,185 passengers and a revenue of Rs.50.96 lakh, followed by the Deccan Queen with 5,468 passengers and a revenue of Rs.46.30 lakhs. The Deccan Queen is more popular in the Up direction i.e from Pune to Mumbai with an occupancy of 94.28%.

“Whether it is the breath-taking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide window panes have proved to be a hit,” said a press release issued by CR.

Take a tour of Vistadome Coach!!!Vistadome Coaches have enriched travel experiences of many travellers.

The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018, followed by the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 26 June, 2021. “Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the second Vistadome coach o­n Mumbai-Pune Route was attached to Deccan Queen from 15.8.2021.”

Passengers on Mumbai-Pune route can enjoy the scenic beauty while passing near to Matheran Hill (near Neral), Songir Hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, Areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls, tunnels on the South East Ghat section.

The unique Vistadome coaches, apart from having a glass roof top has a number of extra-ordinary features like wide window panes, led lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, gps based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc.

The Vistadome coach in the Deccan Queen has been refurbished and decorated by Matunga Workshop of the Central Railway, the release said adding that the Vistadome coaches have boosted tourism and have revolutionized the concept of luxury travel on the Indian Railways.

