Indian Railways Wins Hearts by Helping Man Get in Touch With His Mother Onboard a Train

Indian Railways is once again winning hearts all over twitter. Their prompt action in helping a son locate his mother who was traveling alone is rather heartwarming. In a series of tweets, the @RailwaySeva handle not only responded to the man’s questions but also helped him get in touch with his mother.

Twitter user Sashwat took to the micro-blogging site when he couldn’t get in touch with his mother. In a tweet Sashwat wrote that his mother was travelling on Ajmer–Sealdah Express which was 12 hours late and tagged Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and Ministry of Railways. He couldn’t contact her and wanted to enquire about her.

Sir, I am unable to contact my mother Mrs.Shila Pandey. She is travelling in Ajmer-SDAH Express 12988 with starting date 28-09-2019 in Coach S5, the train is running late by 12 hours. Sir, please help me know if she is there alright.@PiyushGoyal@PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia — Sashwat (@curiou_s) September 29, 2019

@RailwaySeva promptly replied to the tweet in a few minutes, asking him for his mother’s PNR and contact number. However, the Twitter user replied saying he did not know the PNR number.

After Sashwat replied, the handle tweeted back saying: “Matter is being forwarded to the concerned official.” And just moments later, Sashwat posted another tweet, this time thanking the service for their prompt action.

The incident was tweeted by Ministry of Railways as well. “Indian Railways care for its passengers,” tweeted the handle. “A son requested that he is unable to speak to his mother travelling in a train, we promptly reached to his mother and arranged a talk between the two.”

Indian Railways care for its passengers : A son requested that he is unable to speak to his mother travelling in a train, we promptly reached to his mother and arranged a talk between the two. “अपनों को अपनों से जोड़ती भारतीय रेल” https://t.co/eAVEc9vKVC pic.twitter.com/2PTam1fgFa — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 30, 2019

Several people have posted comments about the incident, praising the Indian Railways for their quick action.

