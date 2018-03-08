Indian Sailor Goes Missing, Thai National Dies After Major Fire on Maersk Ship

@IndiaCoastGuard swiftly responded to major fire onboard MV Maersk Honam about 650 NM from Kochi on 06 Mar. MRCC Mumbai coordinated immediate rescue of 23 out of 27 crew through merchant vessels in area. ICG ship Shoor diverted for further assistance. @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/JyXJDhr3Gb — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) March 7, 2018

Two days after a Maersk Line container ship caught fire in the Arabia Sea, search is on for a missing Indian sailor, while a rescued crew member succumbed to injuries.The missing Indian crew member has been identified as Sakim Hegde, one of the cooks on board, a senior official from the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), India’s maritime regulator, which is also responsible for the safety of Indian crew members, told PTI.However, Maersk did not disclose the identity of the four missing crew members, but said relatives had been informed.Among the 27 crew members, 13 were Indians, including the captain, nine Filipinos, two Thai sailors, and one each from the UK, Romania and South Africa.Of the two Thai seafarers, one succumbed to injuries late on Wednesday after “his health condition drastically deteriorated due to the wounds sustained in fire”.“We are deeply saddened with the passing of one of our colleagues who in the first place had been evacuated. The seriousness of the event has escalated and everyone in Maersk is moved by this. We are in contact with the family of the deceased and our thoughts and condolences go to them,” Soren Toft, Member of the Executive Board of AP Moller – Maersk, was quoted as saying by Seatrade Maritime News.The Singapore-flagged Maersk Honam, a 330-metre long vessel, caught fire during a voyage from Singapore to Suez at around 1520 hours GMT (2050 hours IST) on Tuesday.The vessel was around 340 nautical miles away from the Agatti Island in Lakshadweep, and four merchant ships in the vicinity were asked to help, the officials said.“When they (merchant ships) reached, they found that this vessel was completely on fire, ranging up to almost 25 metres high,” Inspector General K R Nautiyal, the commander of the Coast Guard West region said.An Indian Coast Guard (ICG) vessel having the capacity to take care of such a fire had been dispatched. Search operations for the missing crew members were on with the help of the merchant ships.In a statement, Maersk Line said that the vessel was carrying 7,860 containers and all impacted customers were being contacted directly.“The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Maersk Line will investigate the matter thoroughly in cooperation with all relevant authorities,” the statement read.Maersk Honam was built in 2017, has a nominal capacity of 15262 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), and sails under Singapore flag.(With agency inputs)