Indian Social Media Manager Of Greta Thunberg Receives Cyber Backlash After Her Tweet Goes Viral

Following severe cyber backlash over Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg's tweet supporting farmers' protest in India, her Malayali social media manager is being bombarded with threat calls. Adarsha Prathap from Kerala is managing Greta's social media handles. He is mistaken for passing over information to Greta regarding the ongoing protest in India.

Apart from Greta, Adarsh's social media accounts are also targeted. He pointed out an attempt to hack his Facebook page.

"I had been to United Nations in 2017-18 as a youth reporter of Climate Change Conference. My job is to repost what Greta writes, and not to add my opinions into it," Adarsh told News 18.

Adarsh first met Greta on the sidelines of the UN conference on climate change. Later there was a massive upheaval against climate change the world over under 'Fridays for Future' campaign. “A Facebook page was created to mark her opinion. People following her page are on the rise and I continue to re-post it. We aim to drive home the message of global climate change. I am not interfering with her personal opinion," says Adarsh.

Greta expressed her solidarity to farmers' movement in a tweet that caught attention globally. However, a cyber cell attached to the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against it and the creators of the toolkit may be investigated. Once the news broke, Greta retaliated with another tweet saying "no amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change" her support to the protesting farmers.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry had released a statement criticising the 'vested interests' from India and abroad trying to establish their propaganda over here.

The Delhi Police has initiated a probe into investigating the tool kit Greta has tweeted and passed on an official communication to Google in this regard. A primary investigation leads to the backing of Khalistan movement based out of Canada behind the toolkit suggestions.

In fact, Greta deleted the controversial toolkit that came on Wednesday night calling it 'outdated' and posted an 'updated toolkit' the next day.

With Inputs From Rajesh V